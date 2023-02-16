FLOYD COUNTY — In a collaborative effort with the City of New Albany, the Floyd County Health Department led by Dr. Tom Harris, the Floyd County Health Officer, has provided the New Albany Police Department with Narcan.
Narcan is an opioid antagonist that binds to opioid receptors in the brain to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. One hundred and fifty doses of Narcan have been provided to the NAPD by the Floyd County Health Department.
Jennifer Kramer, Public Health Nurse with the FCHD, trained officers in the use of the lifesaving drug. Efforts by the FCHD to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic also include a partnership with Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services and the placement of Opioid Rescue Boxes around Floyd County.
The locations of the boxes, which are accessible to anyone, are:
• St. Marks United Church of Christ— 222 E. Spring St., New Albany
• Floyd County Token Club: 506 Pearl St., New Albany
• Pints and Union: 114 East Market St., New Albany
• The Hitching Post: 115 West Market St., New Albany
• Nomad Church Collective: 1423 East Oak St., New Albany
• Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services: 400 East Spring St., New Albany
• Floyd County Health Department: 1917 Bono Road, New Albany
• Sojourn Church: 2023 Ekin Ave., New Albany
• Floyd County Public Library: 180 West Spring St., New Albany
• Indiana University Southeast: In each of student lodges
• Wesley Chapel UMC: 2100 U.S. 150, Floyds Knobs
• St. John’s United Presbyterian: 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany
• Southern Indiana Homeless Coalition Office: 1218 E Oak St., New Albany
