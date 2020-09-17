CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) is reporting the first West Nile virus (WNV) positive mosquito sample for 2020. CCHD was notified Sept. 15 by Indiana Department of Health that one of our mosquito sample collections tested positive for WNV. The mosquito sample was collected in downtown Charlestown on Aug. 26.
There have been no WNV human disease cases reported in Clark County or the State of Indiana this season, but this is a reminder of the importance of preventing mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites. Most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of WNV disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).
“It is important for everyone to take appropriate precautions to avoid mosquito bites. There is no human vaccine and there is no cure for West Nile virus infection, but it can be prevented,” states Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer.
You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants to prevent mosquito bites. When possible, avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. The occurrence of WNV is more prevalent in the late summer and early fall months, which is also when people are likely to be enjoying the outdoors. Standing water creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. Mosquitoes can lay their eggs in sources of water as small as a bottle cap and can complete their life cycle, from egg to adult, in about a week. The health department will continue surveillance throughout the county and will continue mosquito control efforts until this year’s first “freezing” temperatures.
TIPS TO ELIMINATE MOSQUITO BREEDING SITES
• Clean rain gutters to allow water to flow freely.
• Remove old tires or drill drainage holes in tires used for playground equipment.
• Store plastic wading pools inside or turn them upside down when not in use.
• Turn over or remove clay pots and plastic containers.
• Dispose of all empty beverage containers, plastic wrappers, discarded toys, etc.
• Check for trapped water in plastic or canvas tarps used to cover boats, pools, etc. Arrange the tarp to drain the water.
• Pump out bilges in boats. Turn canoes and small boats upside down for storage.
• Replace water in bird baths at least twice a week.
• Remove pet food and water dishes that are not being used.
• Flush livestock water troughs twice a week.
• Don't leave garbage can lids lying upside down. Be sure water does not collect in the bottom of garbage cans.
• Flush water in the bottom of plant holders twice a week.
• Fix dripping outside water faucets.
• Turn wheelbarrows upside down when stored outside.
• Check around construction sites or do-it-yourself improvements to ensure that proper backfilling and grading prevent drainage problems.
• Check ornamental ponds, tree holes and water-holding low areas for mosquito larvae. Call the nearest Mosquito Control Office if you find, or suspect, mosquito larvae are present.
• If ditches do not flow and contain stagnant water for one week or longer, they can produce large numbers of mosquitoes. Report such conditions to a Mosquito Control Office. Do not attempt to clear these ditches because they may be protected by wetland regulations.
• For West Nile Virus Activity by State, visit https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/statsmaps/preliminarymapsdata2020/activitybystate2020.html
• For maps showing recent WNV infections in people, horses, and mosquitoes, visit https://gis.in.gov/apps/ISDH/Arbo/.
• For information about mosquito repellants, visit https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents
• For additional information on prevention, protection and control from the Indiana Department of Health, visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/28007.htm.
