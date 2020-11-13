SOUTHERN INDIANA — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, health experts are emphasizing the importance of celebrating safely during Thanksgiving.
Traditional Thanksgiving celebrations are discouraged by local, state and national health experts amid the pandemic, and medical professionals advise people to adapt their holiday gatherings this year to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lowest risk Thanksgiving celebrations include small dinners with only members of your household or virtual dinners with shared recipes between friends and family.
However, a large indoor gathering with people outside your household is considered a higher risk activity, while a small outdoor meal with family or friends who live in your community is considered moderate risk, according to the CDC.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, the 7-day positivity rates for unique individuals are more than 18%. On the state’s color-coded map showing levels of community spread, both counties are categorized as orange, which indicates medium to high transmission.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new restrictions due to the dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state. For counties categorized as orange, gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in Wednesday’s news briefing that the state will provide specific holiday guidance next week. She asked Indiana residents to pay attention to the color-coded map and the levels of COVID-19 spread in their communities.
“Stay home if you can, and if you can’t, research the COVID situation in the destination you are going to before you leave,” Box said. "Know that there may be restrictions or requirements to quarantine when you arrive there. Consider the risks to yourself and others. And consider getting tested before you go and hunkering down when you get back.”
Dr. Klaus Boel, chief medical officer at Clark Memorial Health, said in a recent statement from the hospital that the 2020 holiday season will be “a bit more complicated to navigate.
"The final two months of the year are traditionally filled with a number of opportunities to celebrate with family, friends and co-workers,” Boel said. "Of course, 2020 has been anything but a traditional year, thanks in no small part to the ongoing pandemic. As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work to slow the spread in our community, it’s a good idea to take a moment and rethink how we celebrate during the upcoming holiday season."
Beth Keeney, vice president for community health and primary care at LifeSpring Health Systems, said it is important to recognize that like the rest of 2020, "Thanksgiving is going to look and feel really different.
“Remember that with levels of community spread being high in the community, you could likely catch COVID-19 from a family member like you could from a friend or colleague, and we need to use good common sense,” she said.
Keeney said if people are planning to celebrate with people outside their immediate household, it is important to have conversations early about plans to stay safe and minimize the risk.
“Make sure you talk to your friend or family group ahead of time so everyone knows what the expectations are to save from an awkward conversation later,” she said. “That gives the opportunity for people to make the decisions for themselves if they are going to attend.”
Boel said people should remember the varying level of risks for in-person gatherings, including the number of COVID-19 cases both in their own community and out-of-town guests’ communities, the greater risk of indoor gatherings versus outdoor, the risks associated with higher numbers of guests and the diligence of guests in practicing safe behaviors before and during the gathering.
Boel recommends limiting the number of attendees as much as possible, and he advises people to supply extra masks and sanitizer for guests. People should also practice safe behaviors and limit exposure to people outside their household 14 days before gathering for the holiday.
If people are gathering with people outside of their household, they should wear masks unless eating or drinking and keep at least six feet apart.
Keeney recommends people shorten the amount of time they are together during gatherings. For example, people could show up to the celebration with food already prepared instead of spending hours together in the kitchen.
“If you’re going to be with a group of people, instead of doing meal prep then watching football, maybe try sticking to just the meal,” Keeney said. “Eat outside if you can figure out a way to eat outside, and hopefully the weather cooperates.”
The holidays are a good time to connect virtually with friends and family through video chats, and if someone is considered high-risk, they might consider a virtual celebration instead of attending in-person, Keeney said.
COVID-19 testing is a good idea before gathering for the holidays, she said, but even if they test negative, they still need to remember to social distance and wear masks.
Mental health is particularly important to consider as the holiday season intersects with the pandemic, and it is critical to look out for friends, family and neighbors, Keeney said.
"Even in the best of times, the holidays can been really hard for people," she said. "This year been not the best of times — it’s been full of uncertainty, full of loss, and we've come through a brutal election cycle and a time of social unrest, and we're heading into this winter with a lot of worry of what's to come."
Keeney said just because people need to focus on health and safety, it doesn’t mean Thanksgiving can’t be fun.
“There are lots of creative things I’ve heard of,” she said. “Some friends have decided instead of doing a ‘friendsgiving’ [gathering], they are doing it virtually this year. I know a lot of folks who instead of doing a big, traditional family Thanksgiving are just doing a household Thanksgiving. There are a lot of people adapting and trying to do new things.”
