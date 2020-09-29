SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local health experts are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot this year.
Flu shots are available in Southern Indiana at pharmacies, healthcare providers and county health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people receive their flu shots by the end of October.
For local health officials, the combination of the pandemic and flu season is a major source of concern, according to Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris.
“One of the biggest fears in public health right now is the ‘twindemic’ — dealing with an outbreak of flu at the same time of an outbreak of COVID-19,” Harris said.
Harris said flu vaccinations have historically been low in Floyd County with vaccine rates well under 50%, but he hopes that changes this year. Health officials recommend everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu shot, and he is encouraging high-risk groups such as people ages 65 and older to receive the high-dose vaccine, since that age group is at particular risk for both flu and COVID-19.
“If you don’t usually get the flu shot, this would be a good year to start,” Harris said.
Harris said most pharmacies and healthcare providers in Floyd County are receiving doses of the flu vaccine without any difficulty. The Floyd County Health Department procured a bigger supply of the flu vaccine this year in anticipation of more people receiving flu shots, but so far, there hasn’t been an increase in demand, he said.
The Floyd County Health Department and Clark County Health Department are both offering free flu vaccinations for those without insurance.
“If you have no insurance, give a call to the health department,” Harris said. “This year especially, we are encouraging that all children over 6 months get their flu vaccine as well, and locally, we would like to see an increase in the number of school-age children who receive the flu shot.”
On Saturday, Oct. 3, Baptist Health Floyd will offer its curbside flu clinics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family Medicine, 2315 Green Valley Road in New Albany and at Family Medicine, 313 Federal Drive in Corydon. The clinics do not require an appointment.
According to a staff member at Walgreens in Clarksville, the pharmacy is well-stocked now with flu shots, including both the regular and high doses.
Madeline Moses, pharmacist at Mathes Pharmacy in New Albany, said the locally-owned pharmacy is still awaiting its supply of the vaccine. One of the shipments is expected to arrive this week, and the pharmacy is hoping to have the full order filled as soon as possible.
Mathes Pharmacy has seen more requests this year for the flu shot, but typically flu shots are already available there at this time of year. The pharmacy will have both the regular and the high-dose vaccines available, and the flu shots will be quadrivalent, or able to protect against four different flu strains.
Moses said a regular dose of the flu vaccine costs about $20 with insurance at Mathes, and although the high dose is more expensive, the population who receives it is typically eligible for Medicare, which covers the flu vaccine. Most insurance companies cover flu shots with no out-of-pocket costs, she said.
It is even more important this year to get the flu vaccine, she said, and she emphasizes that staff at the pharmacy’s immunization clinic will be following safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My biggest concern is that the patients will be too scared to come in and get their flu shot and miss out on an opportunity for prevention,” she said. “We’re making sure everyone is taking precautions — we’re wearing masks, everyone has hand sanitizer and those type of things. It’s very safe to get a flu shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.