JEFFERSONVILLE – Join Clark Memorial on Saturday for the hospital’s annual Health Fair & Car Show. Hosted by the Wild Mustangs, the car show will open at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with cars located on the upper parking lot in front of the hospital. It is open to all vehicles including motorcycles.
The health fair opens at 9 a.m. until noon. The health fair vendor booths will be located outside the main entrance of the hospital. Health screenings will be offered inside the main lobby and masks are required when entering the hospital. Food trucks will be on site.
Vendors will offer lots of information, resources and giveaways for the entire family, including women’s, men’s and children’s health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management, and healthy lifestyle education. Register outside the main entrance of the hospital and you will be entered for a prize drawing.
Free health screenings inside the hospital include:
• Blood pressure checks
• Cholesterol screenings
• Diabetes screenings
*Screenings are for adults 18 years and older
Flu and COVID-19 shots are available. Be a #VaccineHero and get your first or second COVID shot. Must be 16 years or older. Parent/guardian must be present for minors. Booster shots available for those who are 65 and older, those ages 18 to 64 that are immunocompromised or are at increased risk of COVID exposure due to workplace environment. Insurance will be collected at the time of registration for COVID shots. Insurance covers the administrative cost of COVID shots.
If you want to get your flu shot, the vaccine will cost $15 cash (no insurance or card payments accepted.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.