SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health leaders are reminding Hoosiers to check for ticks if they're out enjoying the warmer weather.
Warmer weather increases the activity of the insects.
"This is the time of year it's getting warm out and people are hiking, things like that," said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. "Personally, I went mushroom hunting (recently) and picked a lot of ticks off myself and my daughter as well...it's just that time of year, we see a lot of Lyme Disease."
Yazel said it isn't just Lyme Disease that residents need to pay attention to.
"Tick-borne illnesses are a thing we encounter in our community, and I think it's always good as seasons change that we put education into things we encounter."
It's important to watch pets for ticks too.
According to veterinary health profession group Companion Animal Parasite Council, some pets have tested positive for the illness in Southern Indiana already.
The group's data shows more than 1,400 pets have been tested for Lyme Disease in Floyd County this year. There's been 40 positive cases so far. In Clark County, about 750 pets have been tested for the illness and five positive cases have been confirmed.
Statewide data from the Companion Animal Parasite Council shows more than 90,000 pets in Indiana have been tested for Lyme Disease this year. More than 3,500 cases have been confirmed.
State Public Veterinarian Jennifer Brown, D.VM. M.P.H., said earlier this month that people need to protect themselves against the bugs.
“We are all ready to enjoy the outdoors again after being inside over much of the winter,” Brown said. “We ask Hoosiers to take precautions so we don’t see a bump in tick-borne illnesses, which are preventable.”
Residents can prevent ticks by being prepared. According to the Centers for Disease Control, ticks live in grassy, brushy and wooded area. Clothes and products with 0.5% permethrin can keep the ticks away.
If out on a hike, people should walk in the center of trails and avoid areas with high grass. As soon as someone gets home, check clothing for ticks and tumble dry the clothes on high heat in the dryer for about 30 minutes.
Pets should also be examined carefully for the insects. They should be removed from skin with tweezers and if a person becomes ill after, they need to seek medical help.
"Symptoms like headaches, fevers, they can be early signs of tick-borne illness," Yazel said.
