SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local leaders are looking at the free COVID tests Southern Indiana residents can order to home addresses as a tool to fight the virus.
The United States Postal Service is delivering four tests to each address and the website to order, https://special.usps.com/testkits, went live earlier this week.
“Tests are important in that they help us identify where the enemy is, where the virus is,” said Dr. Emily Volk, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Floyd. “(They show) whose got it right now.”
The U.S. government is offering the free antigen tests and will start shipping by the end of the month.
Volk said the tests are helpful, but it is imperative that people follow the directions on how to complete them and are willing to follow the quarantine guidelines if they test positive.
“Lay it out in front of you, make sure you’ve got all the parts and pieces and you know how many re-agent shots to apply,” she said, adding people need to wait the right amount of time to determine the test results. “I’ve been hearing folks only allowing two minutes instead of 15 minutes (and) shortchanging themselves.”
If a person tests negative, but is experiencing COVID symptoms and has been exposed to the virus, Volk said they should follow up with a laboratory test. If a person tests positive, they should reach out to their doctor, as they may be a candidate for the monoclonal antibody treatment. COVID vaccines are still widely available in the area. Vaccination, and booster shots for those who are vaccinated, is highly encouraged.
At this point false positive tests aren’t likely and Volk said anyone who has left their home or seen other people has likely been exposed to the virus.
“If you get a positive test, I’d treat it as a true positive, even if you don’t want it to be positive,” she said. “Talk to your doctor about your test result.”
In Clark County, Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the at-home tests will alleviate long testing lines and testing sites being booked solid.
“Reaching out to some of our most vulnerable community members is an important public duty we have,” Yazel said, adding that parts of Indiana that experienced the Omicron variant first are starting to see a decline in cases.
Yazel said people who test positive with an at-home test should let the health department know, as case numbers are probably higher than what’s being reported.
As for employers, Yazel said he’s hopeful they will accept test results from home COVID tests.
“What’s hurting us from a resource utilization point, (some employers) require a negative test to come back to work,” Yazel said. “Some people linger positive for a couple months. That doesn’t mean they’re infectious.”
On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported that Clark County had 461 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Floyd County recorded 252 new cases.
Statewide, there were 17,684 cases and 95 new deaths between Jan. 8 and Thursday.
