INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 817 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 649,652 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Thirty-three new cases were reported in Southern Indiana, 23 in Clark County and 10 in Floyd County. Overall, Clark has had 11,678 cases and 176 deaths. Floyd has had a total of 7,046 cases with 160 deaths, one of which was newly reported.
A total of 11,765 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day. Another 426 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,053,929 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,049,828 on Sunday. A total of 7,573,633 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven day positivity rates for unique individuals in Floyd and Clark counties, at 17.3% and 14.8%, respectively, were higher than the state's rate of 12.6%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Health officials also cautioned Monday that Hoosiers who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled this week should be aware that inclement weather could impact clinic operations. The state is working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.
Individuals whose appointments are impacted will be notified by email or text message about the need to reschedule, which can be done by calling 211. The state is working to ensure that Hoosierswho are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe. A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that is administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.
As of today, 816,758 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated.
