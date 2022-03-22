SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health leaders are keeping an eye on the new BA.2 COVID variant.
The Associated Press reports that scientists nationwide are worried that this variant will increase cases across the United States.
Cases are rising across both Asia and Europe from the strain, which appears to be extra contagious.
There's a chance there could be cases locally, but there's no way to know at this point, said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.
It will take some time before data catches up with the cases.
The numbers released Tuesday list no new COVID cases in Floyd County and one new death. The daily positivity rate is 2.7%.
In Clark County there are three new cases and no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is 4.2%.
"It's kind of interesting now that a lot of mandatory masking is gone and it's more personal choice, we are seeing some increased masking," Yazel said. "People don't like being told what to do, now people are making a personal choice. When they start to hear about a variant out there, you start to see some increased masking."
Right now, Yazel said, the Clark County Health Department is watching the data about the variant.
At this point, he said the new variant is likely more infectious.
"We may see some increased activity locally," he said. "I don't think it's going to be intrusive into our daily lives like Delta or some other variants.'
Yazel said the best thing for residents to do is be vaccinated and continue other practices to stay safe, including frequent handwashing.
