SOUTHERN INDIANA — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has more than quadrupled since the Fourth of July at Baptist Health Floyd — and of those hospitalized, more than 95% are unvaccinated.
Dr. Emily Volk, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said she is “absolutely begging” people to be vaccinated, saying it is a “matter of life and death.”
“My concern is that people are dying right now and will die in the future totally unnecessarily because they decided not to use the best protection we have against this thing, which is the vaccine,” Volk said.
This time, the trend in hospitalizations is young people in their 30s and 40s, including young people “who are so sick they require a tube in their throat to help them breathe,” Volk said.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Southern Indiana and across the state, and local health officers say the Delta variant has been confirmed in both Clark and Floyd counties. As the community sees this uptick in cases, local health officials are urging community members to be vaccinated and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In Clark County, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported as of Tuesday, and 22 were reported in Floyd County. One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Floyd.
Across Indiana, there have been 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidance because of the rise of the Delta variant, urging even those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in public indoor spaces in areas of “substantial or high transmission.”
According to a data tracker on the CDC's website, Clark County is considered at high risk for COVID-19 spread and Floyd is at substantial risk.
The CDC also recommends vaccinated people at increased risk for severe illness to wear masks in public, and the agency recommends masking for everyone in schools regardless of vaccination status or level of community spread.
Volk emphasized the shift in the hospitalization trends from older populations to younger populations, saying the hospital is not seeing COVID-19 hit nursing homes and long-term care facilities like it was earlier in the pandemic. Those populations are largely vaccinated.
They are seeing people who would “self-identify as healthy” becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, Volk said.
“Vitamins are not going to save you from this thing,” she said. “Jogging every day is not going to save you from this thing. The thing that is going to save you is the vaccine — that is the answer.”
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said that for individuals who remain unvaccinated and do not follow safety protocols such as masking and avoiding crowds, the chances are they will become infected with COVID-19 "sooner or later” due to the Delta variant’s high rate of infectivity.
The Delta variant will likely become the dominant strain in the community if it isn’t already, he said.
“There’s no doubt the numbers are going in the wrong direction,” he said.
In Clark County, the 7-day positivity rate for all COVID-19 tests is 9.6%, and the 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 18.2%, which is the highest the county has seen for the past three or four months. This comes about a month after Clark County saw its first day of no reported cases.
Yazel, who also works in the emergency room of Clark Memorial Health, said he is personally seeing a major uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations at the hospital. Personally, he said he has “yet to admit a vaccinated person to the hospital for COVID-19,” and he said it breaks his heart to see unvaccinated individuals admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 when “there is a preventative measure out there readily available.”
He said the community is seeing some breakthrough cases in the vaccinated population, but “across the board” they are stable, and about 98% of the hospital admissions for COVID-19 are unvaccinated people.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the county has seen a big jump in cases over the past five weeks, with positive cases increasing from 0.42% five weeks ago to a 7-day positivity rate of 5.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 9.8%.
Harris said he expects the Delta variant has been driving the increase in cases in Floyd County over the past few weeks, noting the county went from blue to yellow a couple week ago on Indiana's color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread.
He said there have been some breakthrough cases among the vaccinated in the county but emphasized the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated.
Across the country, vaccination rates have been low for people ages 25 to 35, Harris said. He urges eligible individuals to get their shot.
“Sometimes you have to step up and do something for other people other than yourself,” he said. “If people are on the fence in that [young adult] age group — or especially older people — to get the vaccine, now is the time to get it, if nothing else to help prevent the transmission to other people."
The symptoms Baptist Health Floyd staff have been seeing among people with COVID-19 can mimic seasonal allergies or the common cold, and Volk urges people to get tested for COVID-19 if they display symptoms such as a runny nose or a cough. They are seeing fewer people losing their sense of smell or taste from COVID-19, she said.
“Folks who are waiting for more data need not wait longer,” Volk said. “They need to get vaccinated. If their kids are qualified, they need to get their kids vaccinated. Doing it will save a life.”
Volk emphasized that vaccinations are “designed to work when everybody who can be vaccinated is vaccinated,” and they are not an absolute guarantee that individuals will not be infected with the virus.
She said those who remain unvaccinated could also be putting immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated at risk in the case of breakthrough cases.
“If you are not vaccinated as a young person, you are still putting your grandmother at risk although she may be vaccinated,” Volk said.
She said the vaccine is the only way “we really will be able to get back to a true normal."
Both Harris and Yazel say they are also seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing in the community.
Harris is concerned that many parents of young children remain unvaccinated as school starts in the community, especially as children younger than 12 remain ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations.
Most schools in Southern Indiana are recommending but not requiring masks for unvaccinated individuals. Harris said policies could change depending on the rates of community spread.
“There could be a return of the mask mandate — nothing’s off the table, and that one’s still on the table,” Harris said. “That will make people insane, but if we're seeing increasing rates, in my perspective it’s better to require masks for the unvaccinated than to close school.”
Harris said people should not let their “ideology affect their immunology” in regards to the divisive conversation about vaccinations and masking, saying COVID-19 is an “equal opportunity infector.”
Yazel said as schools resume, he is looking to recommendations from the Indiana Department of Health and CDC, and he notes policies for masking in schools could change.
“Right now, we will continue to follow our data and hope that parents listen to precautions and want to keep children safe,” he said. “One thing about all of this is that everybody’s got a mask, and if the guidelines or recommendations change, it’s not like it will take a week to implement.”
“I’ll just keep watching to see what the CDC has to say and see where it fits in with local numbers and see if we need to be more aggressive or stay the course.”
