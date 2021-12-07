SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health departments are facing limited supplies of rapid COVID-19 tests amid a national shortage.
Health officials in both Clark and Floyd counties have encountered issues administering rapid tests at the health department sites because of the shortages.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said rapid testing is a popular form of testing, since many people want immediate results, and he was not surprised to see the local shortage based on the national supply chain issues and increased levels of testing.
Rapid tests were unavailable at the Clark County Health Department as of Tuesday as the supply ran out, and the health department does not know at this time when it will receive its next shipment of rapid tests, Yazel said.
However, the health department has a steady supply of the PCR testing, which he urges people to consider. The results take longer to come back, but they are more accurate, he said.
“The rapid tests should be used for symptomatic people, and the results determine whether they should quarantine or help contact trace,” Yazel said. “Really, asymptomatic people should use the PCR — it’s more accurate.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said rapid tests have been unavailable at the COVID-19 testing site at 2818 Green Valley Road for the past few days because of shortages, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the health department had received enough rapid tests for 10 to 14 days.
However, the health department has not received confirmation from the state about when it will receive its regular supply of rapid tests, which it has requested, Harris said.
"We got enough for about 10 days usual use but are concerned about demand with holidays and [a spike in cases]," he said.
If someone is symptomatic for COVID-19, they should stay home from school or work and assume that they are positive, Yazel said.
“Don’t go into work or school if you are symptomatic just because you don’t have a rapid test available,” he said.
He notes that the PCR testing site in Charlestown run by Gravity Diagnostics offers a relatively quick-turnaround for results. The site at 1000 Park St. is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and results are available by 5 p.m. the following day.
Yazel said shipments of rapid tests from the state have been scaled back over the past month, and they have tried to conserve the tests the best they can for those in need of the rapid test.
COVID-19 cases have been increasing in recent weeks in Clark County, and with that comes an increase in testing, Yazel said.
“Before and after Thanksgiving we’ve had high volumes of testing,” he said.
