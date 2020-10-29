As Halloween approaches, Southern Indiana health officials urge the community to celebrate safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating or events with large crowds this Halloween, and for those planning to participate in trick-or-treating this weekend, local health officials say it is important to take precautions to minimize the risk.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said one of his main concerns is Halloween parties, and he cautions people against large-scale gatherings where people are “packed in close.”
If people choose to trick-or-treat, he said, it is important to know their own risk factors and stay within their normal social circles or family units to minimize exposure to others, along with other steps to make trick-or-treating safer.
If people do not take proper precautions, it is likely that the county will see another uptick in cases, he said.
“Be aware that this is a time when [COVID-19] cases and rates in our county are relatively high, and it’s really important to make good decisions this weekend,” Yazel said.
He recommends the use of pre-packaged bags of candy on tables outside, and he encourages people to limit door-to-door interaction.
“You don’t want 200 little hands in a candy bowl,” Yazel said. “I’ve been pretty encouraged with what I’ve seen — there’s been a lot of plans on social media saying hey, our house is a touchless candy stop. People seem to be taking it seriously.”
Yazel also recommends that families enjoy low-risk activities this Halloween while avoiding large crowds, whether that’s watching a movie with family or participating in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said Halloween is a “pretty COVID-friendly holiday,” and he doesn’t anticipate many problems with the holiday.
“Trick or treating takes place outside, its easy to set up social distancing [and] you can put the candy in a snack bag at the end of the porch and wave from the door — that lowers the risk,” he said.
It is also important for people, Harris cautioned, to remember that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask that covers the nose and mouth.
“If you’re wearing a Captain America mask, the mask doesn’t protect you unless there's something over your mouth and nose,” he said.
In addition to coronavirus-related guidelines, Harris also advises people to remember usual safety protocols for Halloween.
“Have adult supervision, wear reflective items, carry a flashlight [and] only trick or treat in areas you're familiar with,” he said. “Just because there's COVID doesn’t mean you need to ignore the usual safety recommendations.”
Despite the pandemic, both Clark and Floyd counties are observing trick-or-treat hours on Saturday. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he believes in leaving in the decision up to the parents, and he will be handing out candy himself while wearing a mask and taking other precautions.
“I’m taking precautions myself and encourage everyone to do so,” he said. “I am excited — maybe I’m a little kid at heart, but I love Halloween, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”
For five years, New Albany resident Jessica Farnsley has decorated her yard with a “ghost ship” featuring a skeletal crew and a fog machine, and she is continuing the tradition amid the pandemic.
People often stop by her house to see the decorations, and she has been leaving Halloween-themed goodie bags on a table — along with hand sanitizer — for people who visit her “ghost ship.” On Halloween, she will have pre-packaged paper sacks with the candy.
“That way, it isn’t everyone’s grubby hands in the candy bowl,” Farnsley said.
People who are at higher risk can still drive by her home to enjoy the decorations, and it’s something free people can enjoy at Halloween, she said.
“It’s great — everybody needs some kind of happy right now,” Farnsley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.