INDIANAPOLIS — Because Indiana has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation, lawmakers are trying to get more access to personal patient records to assess why so many women are dying in childbirth.
Senate Bill 10 would make mental health records available to a Maternal Mortality Review Committee that’s been working on the issue since 2018. Lawmakers behind the bill, which passed unanimously, 11-0, out of the House Public Health Committee Wednesday, say this is an important next step to preventing more deaths.
The author of the bill, Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, and state leaders have been worried about maternal mortality for several years, and as a response, they created the review committee in 2018. If SB 10 becomes law, the committee will be able to see information on cases of pregnant women dying due to mental health issues such as depression and suicide or substance abuse.
“It was about that time when I did the bill that we found that Indiana was twice the normal average mortality rate in this state, so that wasn’t a proud figure for us to be having,” Leising said.
Mary Abernathy, a doctor in maternal and fetal medicine and founder and chair of the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, said the committee wants access to mental health records to better understand what causes the deaths. Abernathy said the committee realized mental health and substance abuse may contribute to half of the mortality rate, and so members wanted to look further into it.
“There are some people that think that mental health is different from physical health. Now, I know personally, from a clinical standpoint, working for IU Health, that many times even the behavioral health and mental health takes precedence and can even guide the physical issues that a woman is having,” Abernathy said.
“We can’t just say, are they healthy or not? We have to make sure that they don’t have food insecurities or transportation problems or housing insecurities.”
By accessing the patient’s records, the committee would look at all types of deaths and whether they involved miscarriages, abortions or stillbirths. The committee already reviews death certificates, prenatal records, hospital records, autopsies, death certificates and police records. The information then is used to classify the death of the individual, helping to better understand what caused the complication.
Indiana sees 6.4 deaths for every 1,000 births, compared to the national average of 6.3 as of 2020.
While Indiana’s overall mortality rate ranks as one of the highest in the nation, Black women are disproportionately affected by the risks of childbirth. According to the MMRC’s 2019 review, Black women in Indiana die in childbirth more often than White women. According to the MMCR, in 2020, the ratio for non-Hispanic Black women who died in childbirth is 103.1 for every 100,000 births, compared to 86.0 White, non-Hispanic, women.
Doulas are individuals trained to help women go through childbirth, miscarriages, induced abortions, stillbirths and more. At the moment, Indiana has 83 reported doulas. According to WFYI, doulas could help reduce Indiana’s rates of infant and maternal mortality among minority populations as they help mothers physically and emotionally. In 2019, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended Medicaid coverage to doulas, easing the financial burden for some women.
Tamra Richardson, owner of Circle City Doula in Carmel, supports SB 10 and is concerned by the mortality rate of Black women in Indiana. She cited the case of professional tennis player Serena Williams as a Black woman with access to health care, and the case of an Indiana pediatric doctor who died in childbirth in 2020.
“You can be Serena Williams and almost die in childbirth,” Richardson said. “You can be the doctor that we lost earlier this year, who was a Black woman and a pediatrician, of a higher income bracket and education bracket, and still not be listened to and still die in childbirth.
“And so we have to address implicit bias, explicit bias and racism within our healthcare system, because it’s there, I’ve seen it.”
During the committee hearing on Wednesday, various health organizations shared their support for the bill, including the Indiana Minority Health Coalition. Amy Levander spoke on behalf of the IMHC.
“By digging down into that data, understanding the root causes of the maternal deaths that are happening, the goal has been for policy recommendations to be made to really target the root and direct policies to try to help bend the curve of those preventable deaths that are occurring here in Indiana today,” Levander said.
