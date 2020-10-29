Warm oatmeal with apples and cinnamon has lots of flavor and will kick-start your day because it is budget-friendly, quick to make and full of heart-healthy nutrients.
Oatmeal is a whole grain and each half-cup serving of cooked oatmeal contains four grams of fiber and five grams of protein. Experts recommend oatmeal as a good source of energy and a food to help balance blood sugars.
Homemade oatmeal is less expensive than microwave oatmeal cups or packets and takes less than 10 minutes to fix. To save time in the morning, fix oatmeal the day before and store in the refrigerator. Warm a serving in the microwave and add toppings for a quick, stick-to-your-ribs breakfast.
Topping cooked oatmeal with sliced apples adds flavor, fiber, vitamin C, B vitamins, and iron. These nutrients help control heart rate and blood pressure. Apples also may reduce certain cancers, including colon cancer. Apples are plentiful in markets this time of year and can be eaten baked, raw and in salads.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
You will need:
1 cup rolled oats
2 cups water, low-fat milk or apple juice (juice increases sugar)
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
One small apple, peeled and chopped, or one-half cup unsweetened applesauce.
For toppings: raisins or chopped nuts (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Make sure all kitchen surfaces and utensils are clean.
Add oats, water, milk, or juice, and salt to a small saucepan.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover the pan with a lid.
Cook for 5 minutes until the oats are soft and most of the liquid is absorbed.
Add the cinnamon and chopped apple or applesauce and stir.
Sprinkle a tablespoon of raisins or chopped nuts on top if desired.
Children can “decorate” their oatmeal by adding cinnamon “hair” raisin “eyes” and apple “mouth.”
Eat at once and store any leftovers in the refrigerator.
This recipe makes two servings.
