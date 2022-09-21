CLARKSVILLE — Southern Indiana continues to expand its presence in the fast-growing medical technology industry as HealthTrackRx, the nation’s leading PCR laboratory, announces plans for a 10,000 square foot facility at 706 East Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
In this initial facility, the Texas company projects a total capital investment of $3,463,244, which will result in up to 63 new full-time positions paying well above the average wage in Clark County, with additional expansion opportunity.
HealthTrackRx is the nation’s leading molecular PCR-based infectious disease laboratory. In a global environment threatened by growing antimicrobial resistance, rapid diagnoses matter. HealthTrackRx sets the pace for industry-leading laboratory operations through unparalleled turnaround time, yielding insights that mobilize accurate clinical decisions. With over 20 years in the clinical laboratory industry, HealthTrackRx provides services to thousands of clinicians nationwide.
“This is an important strategic investment for HealthTrackRx,” said Martin Price, CEO for the company. “As part of our commitment to delivering next day results to patients anywhere in the country, HealthTrackRx is building this new testing laboratory near UPS Worldport. The State of Indiana, the Town of Clarksville and One Southern Indiana (1si) have been terrific partners in helping us establish our presence in the region.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) committed an investment of up to $725,000 in HealthTrackRx through incentive-based tax credits. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning HealthTrackRx is eligible to claim incentives once Indiana residents are hired. In addition, the Town of Clarksville is offering the company a five-year forgivable loan in the amount of $110,000.
“We couldn’t be more grateful that HealthTrackRx chose to grow their business in Indiana among a world of options,” said Ann Lathrop, IEDC executive vice president of global investment. “Indiana welcomes the company’s industry expertise and looks forward to supporting them as they provide high-tech, high-quality career opportunities for Hoosiers in southern Indiana.”
“This is a major milestone for the Town of Clarksville and for the region,” said Kevin Baity, town manager for the town of Clarksville. “We look forward to working with the team at HealthTrackRx as they build on their success and establish a presence in Southern Indiana.”
“Southern Indiana is quickly becoming a hub for manufacturing and technology, including medical technology. The decision by HealthTrackRx to open a facility in Clarksville is added confirmation of the region’s appeal for companies like theirs," said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana. HealthTrackRx is a welcome addition to the impressive array of businesses who have chosen to locate or expand here. As always, 1si is delighted to be a part of this process and looks forward to assisting in any way we can.”
