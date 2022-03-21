NEW ALBANY — Two public hearings over the City of New Albany’s objection to the removal a low-head dam from Silver Creek have been slated for July.
The city is appealing the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ approval of a petition by River Heritage Conservancy to remove the Providence Mill dam. River Heritage has received grant funds to remove the dam in order to open a recreational blueway as part of the organization’s Origin Park project.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan issued a letter to residents living near Silver Creek last June stating the city’s intention to appeal the issuance of the permit. The city followed it up with a news release stating that not enough modeling had been completed to determine the effects of removing the dam.
River Heritage officials responded last year that the dam, which was built in 1904 as part of a recreational effort to bolster Glenwood Park, has consistently been ranked by the state as a high-risk dam.
In addition to addressing the dangers, River Heritage has maintained that removing the dam will improve ecological sustainability and water quality.
The city’s appeal delayed the permit, which was set to go into effect last June after Indiana DNR’s approval.
Indiana DNR spokesperson Marty Benson said a telephonic conference was held between the involved parties March 2, and a final conference is slated for June 27.
The hearings are tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. July 20 and 9 a.m. July 21 in the Natural Resources Commission Hearings Division Hearing Room, which is located at 100 N. Senate Avenue in Indianapolis.
