NEW ALBANY — Feeling apprehensive or need a break from these uncertain times? Join Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center during its annual Open-Air Summer Yoga Series every week in August and relax. Each class is designed to help you restore balance & inner peace, reduce anxiety and strengthen your body and mental wellness.
With three socially distant, COVID-safe classes to choose from, you are sure to find the class that works for you.
On Saturday mornings, Megan leads two classes at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheatre (rain or shine): Holy Yoga Flow Class at 9 a.m. (with scriptures as mantras) and a Traditional Flow Yoga Class at 10 a.m. Further unpack some heaviness in life by participating in an optional talking circle led by a community faith leader or therapist after either of the Saturday morning classes.
On Wednesdays, Robin leads a Traditional Flow Yoga Class at 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park (Corner of Spring and Pearl, downtown New Albany).
Heart 2 Heart Wellness believes that a holistic approach to self-care is the key to living your best life. Self-care comes in many forms and they specialize in mental health therapy, therapeutic yoga, healing touch massage and medication management/ primary health care services through their Nurse Practitioner.
For more information, contact Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center at 812-725-1089 or go online to www.Heart2Heartservices.com.
