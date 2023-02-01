It’s American Heart Month, a designated time to advocate for cardiovascular health and raise awareness about heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 34 seconds from heart disease, making this disease the leading cause of death for both men and women of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.
Clark Memorial Health is also commemorating the month with many events and activities.
On Friday, Kicking off Heart Month with Clark Goes Red. The public is invited to stop by the main lobby at the hospital for blood pressure screenings, heart information and resources, learn how to do hands-only CPR and AED training. Stop by our tables from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During the entire month of February, anyone who schedules and completes a cardiac calcium scoring screening or vascular screening at the hospital or Hunter Station Medical Center in Sellersburg will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card. The cost of each screening is $50. If you complete one of the screenings in February, the value of the gift card is $50. If you complete both screenings in February, you will be entered to win a $100 gift card. Call 812-283.2405 to schedule an appointment.
On Tuesday, free blood pressure checks and heart health information from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital lobby. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions you have concerning heart health.
Blood pressure checks and heart health information will be available at the local libraries on these dates:
• Clarksville Branch Library, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 17 the hospital will be hosting a team member Red Cross Blood Drive. The public is welcome. Please go to redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation at Clark Memorial Health.
If you have questions about these events or the Red Cross blood drive, please call 812-283-2101.
