NEW ALBANY — Famous athlete and businessman George Foreman will speak in Southern Indiana next week.
The two-time heavyweight champion and entrepreneur known for his grills and kitchen accessories will speak for free at 7 p.m. on March 10 at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at Indiana University Southeast.
The topic of the speech is 'The Art of Fighting in Business and Life' and is part of the First Savings Bank Speaker Series. After his speech there will be a question and answer session with Foreman, including questions from the audience.
Foreman was raised in Houston, Texas and learned how to become boxer from U.S. Veterans at the Job Corps where he also learned the trade of masonry. He won an Olympic Gold Medal in boxing in 1968. He won the world heavyweight title after defeating Joe Frazier, but lost it later on to Muhammad Ali. He got the title back at the age of 45-years-old.
The speaker series was created by the bank as a partnership with IUS. The goal is to improve education for all Hoosiers, by offering a series for students, faculty and the southern Indiana region.
The event is free and seating will be first-come, first serve. People will need to RSVP for their seat. Registration can be found at https://www.ius.edu/mentoring/events.html.
