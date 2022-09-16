All adoption fees will be waived at The New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The NAFC shelter will suspend appointments and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis in a partnership with Best Friends Network.
Although adoption fees will be waived during this time period only, licensing fees may apply.
Recent data released by Best Friends, a network of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states, showed that U.S. shelters were seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters.
This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where the shelter is over capacity, the NAFC shelter said in a news release.
“Due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events, the time is now to help save lives by hosting petadoption weekend and these events really work,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “Our July National Adoption Weekend we saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.”
"Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead purchasing their pet," the shelter said.
For more information, go to www.nafcanimalshelter.org or follow the shelter on Facebook to learn more.
