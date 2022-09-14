SOUTHERN INDIANA — Donating to a cause you believe in is something you can get involved with through Give for Good.
Give for Good is a charity event for people in Kentucky and Southern Indiana to donate to an area charity they care about.
The event started in 2014 and has raised more than $42.5 million for local charities. It is an online event to motivate people to donate to causes they care about.
“We will use those funds to help support our unfunded programs,” said Leslea Townsend-Cronin, the executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana. “We do get some grants for our funding but everything is not fully funded and to help balance the budget.”
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana provides services to those without a home in New Albany.
It has been part of Give for Good since 2019. The donations it receives will go to programs that may shut down if they do not get funds.
“We are getting ready to see a tidal wave of people who are going to end assistance now that all the COVID funding has run out,” Townsend-Cronin said. “We are kind of at a point of a potential tsunami of cause and effect of need and agencies who can no longer support clients.”
The Animal Protection Association (APA) is a Southern Indiana cat shelter and has been apart of Give for Good for five years. This event is one of the top fundraisers for them.
The shelter is entirely run by volunteers and does not have a paid staff. All of its expenses are paid by money raised from its thrift store, donations and events like Give for Good.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go to help APA fulfill our mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area,” said Denise Koenig, communications manager for APA. “All cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. We give every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.”
Center for Lay Ministries is a food pantry and has the Bliss house, a residential drug and alcohol recovery program for women, in Jeffersonville. They have been with the program for four years.
The pantry will use its donations to help pay their bills and for other programs.
“One opportunity Give for Good gives is everybody gets a chance to get involved in their community,” said Kara Brown, executive director of the Center for Lay Ministries. “It gives you a chance to find an organization that suits you best and where you would like your donation to go.”
