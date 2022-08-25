SOUTHERN INDIANA — Derrick Weddin has spent the past two years working for the Niagara Water Bottle company and is now taking the steps to get his driver’s license back.
It’s all thanks to an organization helping those experiencing homeless in the region.
“Now I have a scooter I ride to work. I’m so happy with my new life,” Weddin said, sharing his story with community members at the A Meaningful Morning Breakfast Fundraiser for the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana.
The event was Thursday morning at the Calumet Club in New Albany.
There’s been an “astronomical” increase in the numbers of people in need across Southern Indiana as COVID funding dries up and evictions resume.
Services across the region told the News and Tribune over the past few months that people who normally don’t need help are asking for it.
“We see a lot of people who normally hadn’t needed services asking for services,” said HCSI Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin. “We have agencies that provide those boots on the ground services that are coming to us saying, “We need help, can we get together, have conversations?”
There’s been an increase in people experiencing homelessness, too.
“We’ve seen an increase in street homeless, an increase in people in need of eviction prevention,” she said. “All the COVID funds are drying up now and that need isn't going away.”
HCSI is not alone. The Center for Lay Ministries is seeing an increase in people using their food pantry services.
As of August 17, the non-profit had helped more than 781 families with food.
Exit 0, a homeless outreach ministry, is also reporting an increase in need in the area. Increased costs for running services, like electricity and water, are also affecting these agencies.
The goal of Thursday’s event, the first fundraiser for the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, is to bring awareness.
“We have a White Flag Shelter,” Townsend Cronin said. “We really want to bring awareness to the heat and the homeless in the heat.”
HCSI is also looking for donations and to spread general awareness about what it does.
“Our agency has been open since 2016 and we are trying to make sure we know what we are doing.” she said. “We want to make sure people are aware of what we’re doing in the community.”
Weddin is an example of how the agency can help.
“I have a good woman who loves me, who stays by my side,” Weddin said. “I have a renewing love of God. I have been at my rent house for a little over a year.”
He said he was homeless for years and still tries to keep in touch with people he met on the streets.
“There’s a lot of good people,” he said.
Anyone who wants to donate can go to SoInHomeless.org/Give.
