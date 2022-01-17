NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast students worked Monday to bring light to a dreary and cold January day.
Groups showed up on a day off school to honor the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for a day of service.
The bones of Angela Sturgeon's Habitat for Humanity home in New Albany are up and the blue exterior stands out on Jackson Street, but there's still work to be done. Sturgeon worked as a flight attendant for 33 years and said she's thankful to have a place to call home for her family.
A group of volunteers spent the morning installing pink insulation in the walls with staple guns, while other students cut wood beams outside. Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd is a nonprofit that builds homes for those in need.
Kylie Campbell, Cheri Receveur and Emily Flamion spent time on a back room near a bathroom in the home. The trio said it's important to give back to people in the area.
"We're given this day off and it's a thing to do...it's helping other people out," Campbell said, adding the day of service represents the values of her sorority, student government and the school.
Outside the home, students Andrew Roy and Joshua Gustafson cut wood to help with the construction.
Across town, members of IUS' Greek life and honors program were helping Christian Formation Ministries and its My Camp program. The group is organizing various games and puzzles kids attending My Camp use.
My Camp of Southern Indiana helps the families with incarcerated loved ones. Intern Camron Young participated in the program as a child.
"It makes me more relatable to them," Young said. "They know I'm not here to make myself look good. They know I'm here to help them."
IUS students Britney Huff, Natalie Stewart and Bekah Luff helped by organizing the lockers full of games. They also worked to fill snack bags for kids who are part of the program.
"(We're) giving back to the community and building a stronger community," Stewart said.
On East Spring Street volunteers and members of the IUS Black Student Union crossed off all the tasks on the list Our Place, a non-profit offering drug and alcohol educational services, hoped to complete.
"I feel like it's very needed right now, especially with what's going on with COVID," said student Kevon Shores. "A lot of people had to shut down all their places so it took time for us to come out here to get everything ready to start back up."
Our Place is offering in-person services during the pandemic, however since COVID risk levels reached red, things like counseling have been done virtually.
Shores, along with student Niaza Mcelroy, helped organize magazines the center uses for clients who make collages to express themselves. Students Kamari Marsh and Tatiana Carter scanned documents for the center.
Mcelroy said she's helping because it's important to unify the campus.
"It just made us feel we needed to bring people together and just come and help out," she said.
For both, the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is important.
"With us being African American, we are giving representation," Shores said. "So people know when they see IUS they can be seen on campus and it's a safe place for them to come to."
