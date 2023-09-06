Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Piankeshaw Chapter and the Sons of the American Revolution welcomed home the Honor Flight Bluegrass Veterans on Sept. 5 at Muhammad Ali Airport in Louisville. Volunteers met the arriving veterans at the airport at 4:15 a.m. and helped them get their day underway for the flight to Washington, D. C., then welcomed them back home at around 10 p.m.
Helping Honor Flight Bluegrass Veterans
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Arni's still looking for new spot after Floyds Knobs location closes
- Southern Indiana resident still at-large following FBI drug bust
- New Albany pizza shop mourns beloved volunteer
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central slams Silver Creek
- Clarksville teacher's quick actions potentially save student's life
- ACLU sues over new Indiana law making licenses, ID cards available to only Ukrainian immigrants
- NBA: Romeo Langford signs with Utah Jazz
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Loesch leads Bulldogs to victory
- New bicycle store opens in Jeffersonville
- Family Affair: Clarksville Little Theatre musical features family ties
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.