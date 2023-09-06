Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Piankeshaw Chapter and the Sons of the American Revolution welcomed home the Honor Flight Bluegrass Veterans on Sept. 5 at Muhammad Ali Airport in Louisville. Volunteers met the arriving veterans at the airport at 4:15 a.m. and helped them get their day underway for the flight to Washington, D. C., then welcomed them back home at around 10 p.m.

