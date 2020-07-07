CLARK COUNTY — The newly-formed Henryville/Borden school board approved a re-entry plan during the district's second meeting.
At a Monday meeting, the Henryville/Borden School Corp. unanimously approved plans for reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the interim school board unanimously approved a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The administration will continue adjusting the re-entry plan in coming weeks.
The board presented its first meeting July 1 as the West Clark reorganization officially went into effect. The new Silver Creek Community School Corp. interim board presented its first meeting Monday.
The Henryville/Borden re-entry plan includes options for both traditional learning and virtual learning. Masks will not be mandated in school or on the bus, but face coverings will be strongly recommended for students and staff, according to the plan.
The district has also worked with the Clark County Health Department to establish protocols if students show COVID-19 symptoms at home or at school, and the plan includes guidelines for regular and deep cleaning at the school buildings.
Henryville/Borden Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner said the district is following local, state and federal guidelines to make schools "the safest place we can be."
"We’ve tried to use common sense," he said at Monday's meeting. "We’ve tried to look at a plan that’s workable. We’ve tried to look at the plans that are being approved and studied by other area school districts — not every school district has approved a plan yet."
There were no major changes to the Henryville/Borden calendar from what was originally approved by West Clark before the split — students are scheduled to begin school July 29.
