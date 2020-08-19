HENRYVILLE — All schools on the Henryville campus are switching to eLearning for a week due to multiple students testing positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed Wednesday.
According to Borden-Henryville School Corp. Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner, the high school, middle school and elementary school will be closed for seven days, and students will return Monday, Aug. 31. Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the district opened Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Gardner said the decision to close the campus was mainly a staffing issue, since some school employees are under quarantine. The district consulted with the Clark County Health Department and notified the Indiana Department of Health about the COVID-19 cases, he said.
Henryville Jr./Sr. High School and Henryville Elementary share a building, which will be sanitized and cleaned during the closures.
"I was hoping we’d stay in school longer, but neighboring schools in each school district have been having issues with this, so I guess it was a question of not if this was going to happen — it was a question of when," Gardner said. "I regret this happened now, but we had a plan, we are working the plan and we are trying to manage the best we can."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.