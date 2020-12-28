HENRYVILLE — Jack Brooks — a teacher and former coach at Henryville High School — died Sunday afternoon after being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 3:15 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on Charlestown Memphis Road in Clark County. According to the department, Brooks was driving a Dodge truck and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
It appeared from the initial investigation that Brooks’ vehicle veered from the roadway causing the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Henryville community mourned the loss of Brooks on Monday. The Henryville alumni was a math teacher who was actively involved in several roles with the high school over the past 30 years.
“As a long time varsity basketball coach, Mr. Brooks touched the lives of many individuals in the Henryville community,” said Leah Seng, interim principal at Henryville High School in a post shared on the school’s Facebook page.
“He will be fondly remembered for his contributions to our school.”
According to the school, Brooks was the boys’ varsity basketball coach for the 2003, 2004 and 2005 seasons. He amassed a 54-24 record, and his teams won sectional championships in 2004 and 2005, reaching the regional finals in both seasons.
Brooks had served as the junior varsity basketball coach for a decade prior to taking the varsity position. He was also the track coach for several years and had a brief stint as the cross country coach.
Brooks was the school’s athletic director from 1993 through 1995.
“While our Hornet family grieves this tremendous loss, we understand our students and staff may experience emotions and that questions may arise, especially from our students,” Seng wrote in the social media post.
Any student or staff member in need of grief support prior to the resumption of classes on Jan. 5 is asked to call the Borden-Henryville School Corp. Central Office at 812-913-9630 to speak with someone from the crisis management team.
When classes resume, a crisis intervention team will be available to assist students, parents and school faculty, Seng said.
“We are deeply saddened by our collective loss, and we will make every effort to help you and your student during this time of tragedy,” she said in the Facebook post. “Please keep Mr. Brooks’ family in your thoughts and prayers.”
