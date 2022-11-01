HENRYVILLE — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is recognizing this years Hall of Champions, and one of the inductees is a Henryville resident.
Patti Howard, a former teacher, coach, current real estate agent and FCA member for nearly 30 years is in this year's national class of Champions.
The Hall of Champions is a way to honor individuals who have demonstrated a consistent commitment to Jesus Christ through the ministry of FCA. A Champion also has shown a commitment to representing the core values of the FCA; Integrity, Serving, Teamwork and Excellence throughout their life.
“By the world’s standard, a champion is recognized as the victor of a competition,” said Donnie Roark, FCA’s regional director of talent advancement. “In FCA’s view, a champion is one who recognizes the ultimate victor, Jesus Christ, and chooses to actively live their life on mission for Him as an ambassador of His Gospel message.”
The members of the Champions are volunteer “All-Stars” who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and have upheld the core values of the FCA.
Howard began teaching in 1976 in Mobile, Alabama, instructing physical education to grades 6-12 and coaching varsity girls' basketball and softball as the head coach.
Howard started with the FCA when she was a teacher and a coach at Jeffersonville High School when she became the huddle coach for the the school. While she was at the high school, she coached basketball and track and field for seven years.
“I became a Christian at an early age. When I went into teaching, it was just such a natural fit for me,” Howard said. “…it is an avenue to bring kids together without judgment, talking to them about the love of Christ in an environment the kids may not even get that kind of experience.”
Howard retired from teaching in 2013 to pursue real estate full time, but came back in 2017 to coach elementary basketball for three years before officially retiring.
“Patti has lived her life demonstrating a consistent commitment to Jesus Christ through the FCA ministry," Roark said. “Her influence as a coach and teacher was catalytic to the beginning of FCA ministry efforts in Southeast Indiana, which has seen thousands of athletes, coaches, parents, and students reached by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Becoming a Champion was not something that Howard did on her own. It took many years and the help of many people to get to the position.
“Somebody saw the years and that I had worked side by side that so many wonderful people and I guess they just felt like that qualified,” Howard said. “So they nominated me and there were three or four letters of recommendations on why they felt like I was worthy of being a Champion. I was shocked to be honest, I just cried. It was just the sweetest thing, and I was very humbled by it.”
