JEFFERSONVILLE — Concert-goers attending Sunday's final day of Penny Lane at the Park such have plenty of sunshine under which to groove.
Echoing the theme of Abbey Road on the River, Penny Lane at the Park celebrates the music of The Beatles and the 1960s in a somewhat smaller setting, with food trucks, vendors, art installations and more.
Music kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday and continues until 10:30 p.m. at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville. The concert grounds open at noon.
Tickets can be purchased at AROTR.com and cost $10 per person. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Walk-up tickets will be available for purchase — unless sold out — at the entrance off Pearl Street.
For updates and information, visit www.arotr.com.
Penny Lane at the Park is produced by Abbey Road on the River with support from the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department and is sponsored by Wave 3 News, Southern Indiana Tourism, The Radisson Hotel, TownePlace Suites, The Walcott Jeffersonville, News and Tribune, Budweiser and WAKY radio.
The 2021 WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River will be held Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-6, 2021, at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.
