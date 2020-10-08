SOUTHERN INDIANA — The News and Tribune published this information earlier, but it's worth repeating; here's where you can go to vote early if you live in Clark or Floyd counties:
In Floyd County, early voting is available at both the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds in New Albany, located at 2818 Green Valley Road, and Valley View Golf Course in Floyds Knobs, located at 3748 Lawrence Banet Road. Both sites will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 6.and ending 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2. The two sites will also be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Floyd County voters can also cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3 at any of the county’s vote centers, which include the 4-H Fairgrounds, Valley View Golf Course, New Albany High School, Prosser Career Education Center, Scribner Middle School, Education Support Center in New Albany, Floyd Central High School, Floyds Knobs Elementary, Georgetown Elementary and Greenville Elementary.
In Clark County, early voting is available at the Clark County Courthouse at 501 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville, where a tent is set up outside for voting. Voters can cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6 to Friday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
Clark County voters may also vote at their designated precinct on Election Day. Those precincts are listed at clarkcountyvoters.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.