SOUTHERN INDIANA — Election Day will look a bit different in Southern Indiana this year due to the pandemic.
Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Indiana for the 2020 primary election. In both Clark and Floyd counties, voting sites have been adjusted to allow for sanitation and social distancing.
Here's what you need to know about Election Day 2020:
In Floyd County, voters can cast their ballots at any of the designated vote centers — the number of polling sites has been reduced from 15 to six, and they all take place in school gymnasiums/assembly rooms to allow for social distancing.
In Clark County, voters must vote at a specified polling location in their precinct.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, poll workers will be wearing masks and gloves, and they are sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, including the vote stations. Markers have been placed at the sites to remind people to stay six feet apart as they wait in line, and there are barriers between poll workers and voters.
"We've worked with the CDC and PPE personnel...when all sites are up and going, they should be very well set for the public," Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said each voting site has many procedures in place to make sure people stay safe while voting in-person.
"We’ve taken all precautions for safety, and if anyone has any questions, they can call [the clerk's office]," she said.
ABSENTEE VOTING
There has been a significant jump in the number of people voting by mail in both Floyd and Clark counties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Burks said the Floyd County Clerk's Office mailed out more than 7,000 absentee ballots and have received more than 4,000 in return so far. In the 2016 primary, 675 absentee ballots were mailed in the county.
Early voting started last Tuesday in Clark and Floyd counties and ended at noon Monday. There has been an average of about 100 voters per day at each vote center, according to Burks.
"A lot of people wait until [Election Day]," she said. "That's pretty typical. We're full staffed, and we're ready."
Popp said the Clark County Clerk's Office has received more than 7,000 absentee ballots, including both early voting and mail-in ballots. There were 3,078 mail-in absentee and early votes in the 2019 general election and more than 2,000 in the 2016 primary.
About 100 people have been voting in-person each day of early voting, Popp said. Julie Hartzell, a member of the absentee board in Clark County, said between Tuesday and Saturday she had seen about 600 to 650 people cast their ballots early at the courthouse.
