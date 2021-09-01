JEFFERSONVILLE — The city lost a friendly face last week with the death of a well-loved street department worker.
The life of Charles Ronald “Coop” Cooper was commemorated on Tuesday, after he died Aug. 25, with a visitation and with trucks and cars lined up along Tenth Street to give him a going away celebration.
Sanitation Director Clark Miles said that workers of the street and sanitation departments were given off a half day in support and remembrance of Cooper. Miles said that many of the workers showed up in the rain to be a part of the lineup remembering Cooper’s life.
Miles also said this lineup was an opportunity to “let the family know how much he meant to us and how much he meant to the community.”
Cooper worked for the city, both under the sanitation and street departments, for 38 years, and he seemed to leave a cheery impact on everyone he met.
“When I say he was always smiling, I mean he was always smiling,” Street Commissioner Kevin Morlan said.
Morlan said that he first met Cooper 33 years ago when he started as a police officer, but it was last year when Morlan became the street commissioner that he began to see Cooper daily.
“He would be the very first person to greet you when you came in the door,” Morlan said, and if he did not greet him at the door, Cooper would meet him at this truck always with something nice to say.
“It was kind of hard to be in a bad mood when you were around him, because he was always in a good mood,” Morlan said.
Cooper would show up to work every day on his bicycle or moped 30 to 45 minutes early, Morlan said, just waiting to clock in and greet everyone.
Both Morlan and Miles could not emphasize enough how much Cooper would do for anyone. Miles said that he would do anything he was asked to do, not because he did not have the seniority to pass a task on to a younger worker, but because he wanted to do it himself.
Not only was Cooper good at his job, but he was always going above and beyond for the office. Miles said if there was a dinner happening in the shop for the community, Cooper would be there making sure everything was cleaned and nice.
“He's already missed here,” Miles said.
Even outside of work Cooper would be willing to lend a hand to his coworkers. Miles said that Cooper often would come to his home to fix up things around the house, help with trimming bushes or yard work.
The Miles and Cooper families have known each for a long time, and Miles said that there is a good family atmosphere with them since they spent a lot of time living in the same neighborhoods. Cooper would even go by Miles’ father’s house to check on him.
Giving back to the community of Jeffersonville meant something to Cooper, Miles said. And his love for the community did not go unnoticed. Morlan said that residents were always complimenting Cooper on his personality and for being friendly when he was working his routes.
Miles said that he was good to the community and was always waving and grinning.
“People don’t forget that,” he said.
Whether it was bringing everyone at work candy or sending them all a Christmas card, Miles said that it was important to Cooper to show them how much they were appreciated.
Cooper left a positive legacy in the city, and Miles hopes that some of the other workers will pick up where Cooper left off, and carry on that legacy of giving back.
