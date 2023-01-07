JEFFERSONVILLE – Heuser Hardware is celebrating 100 years of business in Jeffersonville with the new year.
The hardware store at 523 Spring Street was opened in 1923 and has been through 11 owners in the 100 years.
In that time the store has seen four bridges built, the Great Depression, recessions, the Great Flood of 1937 and, most recently, the COVID pandemic.
Throughout all those hardships, the store has always remained open.
“Like any business, we’ve had our ups and our downs, but we’ve always been able to bounce back from them,” said Tom Densford, Heuser Hardware co-owner. “COVID has obviously been a struggle, but we’re maintaining. We’re hanging in there and still loving what we do every day.”
Tom and his brother, Bill Densford, have owned the store since 2007. They have been working at the store since the 1980s. Tom started working at the store when he was 17, and Bill started when he was 24.
Tom compared the store to a general store at the time they started. They sold sporting goods, cookware, bottle cappers and even a tree tap.
The brothers were able to work their way up to being co-owners with their time and experience at Heuser Hardware.
“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Tom said. “It keeps us close because we’re seeing each other every day. I’m thankful for that.”
Working their way up to owners was challenging but also fun, Bill said.
“Our bosses taught us from hardware to paperwork,” Bill said. “You’re not only a hardware clerk, you got to be a bookkeeper now. They taught us a lot, and we had fun doing it.”
While the bridges were being built, Bill said that some of the workers came and bought materials from the store to put into the bridges.
The store has been a part of many traditions throughout the years. Most recently, they had their Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve and served deep fried bratwurst and chili.
“We do the chili cookoff, not every year, but several years we’ve done it,” Bill said. “… Halloween in the park when it started, we won the first three or four years.”
Throughout the years, the store has been able to expand into the buildings next to it. With the expansions, the brothers were able to sell more goods.
In 2018, a mural was painted in honor of the hardware store. It depicts all the owners of Heuser Hardware standing by a work truck for the store. The mural is on the floodwall near the Bristol parking lot on west Riverside Drive and was painted by John Neal.
Looking forward to the future of the store, the owners hope that it is open and continuing to serve the community.
“I hope it’s here another 100 years, selling spacesuits and jet packs,” Bill said.
