NEW ALBANY — Kathryn Hickerson was quiet and unassuming, a gentle giant in the New Albany-Floyd County community. So many would not know her name, though she had a huge impact on thousands of students attending Scribner Middle School.
Hickerson was the first Black secretary in the New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. and retired in 1997 after 31 years. She was the bookkeeper and secretary at Scribner Middle School for most of her employment. Her students remember her as someone who always encouraged them.
Hickerson’s leadership impacted our community in several ways beyond her influence in the schools. As a child, she attended school at the historic Division Street School. The time she spent there had a profound influence on her. Over the years, she watched the old segregated school fall into disrepair. It was her dream that someday it could be restored as it looked when she was a student there.
One day Hickerson had a conversation with Vic Megenity, who she had worked with at Scribner for more than 25 years. She shared her dream of Division Street School being restored. The school, at 1803 Conservative St. in New Albany, had been used as a segregated school from 1885 to 1946. Megenity, a retired history teacher, partnered with Hickerson to begin the process of saving the school.
The building had been used as a maintenance and storage facility by the school corporation after it was closed as a segregated school. It had been boarded up and was no longer in use. The two partners began the process of fundraising and planning for the restoration of the school. It took 11 years before it finally came to fruition. Hickerson’s prayer was that she would live long enough to see it rededicated.
In 2005, the little two-room schoolhouse where Hickerson attended as a child was rededicated after the 11-year restoration and fundraising journey. For Hickerson, it was a dream come true.
Fourth grade students from the school corporation spent the day at the school as part of their field trip to learn what education was like for Black students so many years ago. Before her death in 2006, Hickerson had a chance to sit in the classroom with a group of fourth grade students. Megenity told the story of her passion and sharing her own story with the students.
“She talked to them about the school, and what it meant to her. Each one of those kids came up and gave her a hug, and many of them had tears in their eyes,” he said.
An award was named in her honor by the school corporation and she was the first recipient in 2005. It is given annually by the New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration.
The award is named for Anna Kathryn Hickerson, “loving wife and mother and the former secretary of Scribner Junior High School in New Albany, Indiana. She was known as a community leader, an advocate for children, a mentor to many, a student at the historic Division Street School, and the project leader for the restoration of that school before her death. The award is given annually to one individual who exemplifies the positive attributes of Kathryn Hickerson.”
The 2023 recipient of the award was Ann Carruthers. She is all about prevention, teamwork, service, empowerment and individual growth. She has dedicated a vast majority of her life to leading, teaching, mentoring, and assisting children and families in making positive strides in life and changing for the better. She genuinely cares about people of all backgrounds and believes that if you think it is possible, it is possible.
Currently, she is the Executive Director of Clark-Floyd Systems of Care & Prevent Child Abuse, which identifies the gaps in services for children and families impacted by mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Carruthers’ position allows her to form positive collaborations with local, state, public and private agencies that sincerely want to make a difference and see a change in the lives of others. She also supports self-sufficiency and encourages individual growth by assisting in providing training and resources to families as needed.
Carruthers has assisted over 100 families in the last year with referrals for community services and is now working with Leadership Southern Indiana and is also establishing Project LEAD in Floyd County, a collaboration between police, prosecutors, defenders, political leaders, mental health and drug treatment providers to find new ways to solve problems for individuals who frequently cycle in and out of the criminal justice system.
Two former recipients received the award outside of the banquet because of COVID-19.
The 2022 award went to Connie Webster. She worked for 32 years in the New Albany-Floyd County Schools. She started her career as a child care provider for adult students who were earning their GED diplomas. She later became a classroom aide and monitor before spending 28 years as a special education assistant, often serving on the frontlines of trauma response for children trying to cope with abusive situations.
Webster has been a part of the New Albany Parks Department for more than three decades as a recreational supervisor and a mentor to the city’s youth. As an extension of her service, Webster started the Beautiful Girls Club. In 2021, she was awarded the Above and Beyond Award — a recognition issued by the Clark-Floyd Counties Prevent Child Abuse Council in honor of her decades of service to the community.
The 2021 award went to Jerry Finn for the work he has done in the NAFC Schools’ mentoring program, the restoration of the historic Underground Railroad Town Clock Church, and the establishment of two teacher diversity scholarships at IU Southeast.
Hickerson’s legacy continues to live on and is an important part of Black history in our community. Her life and legacy continue to influence and shape Southern Indiana.
