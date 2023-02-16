High blood pressure is often associated with stroke risk, but it also has consequences for your heart health.
High blood pressure — also known as hypertension — is linked to heart attack, heart failure and chest pain (angina) if unchecked or undetected.
“Keeping your blood pressure within a certain range for your age and gender is important,” said Surender Sandella, MD, cardiologist at Baptist Health Floyd. “If your blood pressure is too high, your blood vessels, heart, brain and other organs may be damaged. If it’s too low, critical organs such as your brain may not be getting sufficient blood flow.”
Historically, a reading of 120/80 has been considered “normal.” More recent advice calls for slightly lower readings.
“The blood pressure that’s right for you is based upon many factors. And, conditions such as cold weather can temporarily affect your blood pressure,” Dr. Sandella added.
The best prevention for high blood pressure is knowing your numbers and making lifestyle changes that matter, such as eating a well-balanced diet low in salt, limiting alcohol, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, quit smoking, taking your medications as prescribed and working with your health care provider.
Medications can also help keep your blood pressure in check.
You can take your blood pressure regularly at home, using an automatic blood pressure cuff, easily purchased from online retailers or many big box stores. To obtain the most accurate readings, be sure to buy a cuff that goes around your upper arm.
In advance of taking the reading, avoid caffeine and alcohol for at least a half hour, and sit calmly for five minutes.
Seat yourself comfortably in a chair, with your back supported, feet on the floor and legs uncrossed. Your arm should be supported at about the level of your heart.
Taking a pair of blood pressure readings — a few minutes apart — and averaging them is recommended. If the two readings are significantly different, try a third reading and average the three.
A reading of over 130/80 or higher means you are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.
