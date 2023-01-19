The Excel Center, a tuition-free public high school for adults, is now accepting enrollment applications. New classes begin Feb. 21 at all 15 Excel Center locations in Indiana, including the Excel Center at 1329 Applegate Ln., Clarksville.
Students who left high school can pick up where they left off at The Excel Center and earn an Indiana Core 40 diploma. The Excel Center offers flexible scheduling and a fast-paced, rigorous curriculum, which helped 993 adults graduate with a state-recognized diploma in the 2021 - 22 school year, including Byron Pillow Jr.
“When you have learning disabilities, you are often pushed to the side or to the back of the class,” Pillow explained.
At the age of 17, Pillow dropped out of school to focus on work, but after seeing his sister and mother earn their bachelor degrees, he was motivated to complete his own education.
“At first I was only focused on getting my diploma as quickly as possible to make my mom smile,” Pillow said. “But soon I realized, I was also doing this for me.”
Pillow decided to earn two industry-recognized certifications while enrolled at The Excel Center —one in Core Construction & Research and a Commercial Drivers License (CDL). In December 2022, he walked across the stage, making not only his mom and sister proud but also himself.
“The Goodwill Excel Center has opened a million and one doors for me,” Pillow said.
Using his CDL, Pillow recently accepted a new job as part of a large company’s fleet service and finally has a career that does not require him to work multiple jobs simultaneously. He makes a higher wage now than he ever has before.
“The Excel Center has changed my life,” he said.
Designed to meet the needs of adults, The Excel Center helps students prepare for life after high school by offering college credits and industry-recognized certification courses — all at no cost. Free onsite child care and transportation assistance are also available to students.
Since 2010, The Excel Center has helped over 7,000 Hoosiers earn their Indiana Core 40 high school diploma. The Excel Center graduates have also earned over 8,000 industry-recognized certifications with a 99% college and career readiness rate. The Excel Center is perfectly positioned to help adult learners realize their potential.
Those interested in enrolling at The Excel Center can apply online at excelcenter.org. The application is free and takes less than 5 minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information or for assistance completing their application.
For more information about the Clarksville Center, call 812-283-7908.
