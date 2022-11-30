FLOYDS KNOBS — A Highland Hills Middle School student is giving back to the community in a unique way.
Britt Denison, 12, of Floyds Knobs, has spent the past 14 months collecting and packaging more than 3,000 pairs of new socks for people in need in the area.
“I have learned about the struggles and hardships people have in the world and that many don’t have what I have,” he said.
Denison serves on the youth leadership board for local charity, Miles of Merry Miracles.
He’s been with the group since 2019 after his family decided to celebrate his grandmother’s 60th birthday by providing Christmas gifts for 60 kids.
The middle school student made a post on Facebook about his goal and had more than 1,000 pairs of socks within the next few weeks. Recently, more than 2,000 additional pairs of socks have been secured.
Miles for Merry Miracles is also asking for the community to stand-up and help with bicycle donations.
The group said they need at least 35 bikes to help families this holiday season, after a donation they expected fell through.
The donation fell through after the group also committed to helping an additional 50 children.
“We have faith everything will work out” said Executive Director Teresa Hebert. “We just don’t know where those funds will come from. We feel obligated to provide the bikes as promised, and we feel obligated to take care of the 50 “lost angels”. We don’t know how we are going to do both.”
Anyone who can donate is asked to contact teresa.hebert@m4mm.org.
