GEORGETOWN — A program called Good to Grow Green has helped local students learn to grow nutritional food within the classroom.
On Wednesday, students at Highland Hills Middle School enjoyed a “salad party” as they ate the produce they have grown over the past five to six weeks in science teacher Bonnie Thrasher’s classroom.
Floyd Central High School senior Annalise Zienemann is the co-founder of Good to Grow Green, an initiative with the nonprofit Miles for Merry Miracles. She worked with students as they grew produce such as lettuce, kale, chard, collard greens, basil and cilantro inside the school.
Zienemann used to be a student in Thrasher’s class, and she returned Wednesday to help out with the “salad party.” She helped found the program in 2016 after she noticed the large amount of ramen noodles collected for Miles for Merry Miracles’ food drives.
“We kind of took a step back and re-evaluated the whole situation, and we started Good to Grow Green for more education on healthy eating and fundamentals of growing up healthy, growing up strong,” she said.
The aeroponic tower used within the classroom includes various pods for growing plants, and it uses energy-efficient LED lights and water pumps that are set on timers.
