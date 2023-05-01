JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville plans to make Utica Pike more walkable through the “Hike the Pike” project.
Last Wednesday, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission approved HWC Engineering for the project. “Hike the Pike” will include a 1.1-mile sidewalk connection on Utica Pike from Allison Lane to Six Mile Lane at the Island View subdivision.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who is also a member of the redevelopment commission, said the construction will likely begin in the fall, and he hopes it will be complete by next spring.
He said the eight-foot sidewalk will offer more safety and accessibility for local neighborhoods, emphasizing that Utica Pike is a dangerous road for pedestrians to cross.
“I just think we have a responsibility to do everything we can to make our subdivisions safer and friendlier,” Moore said. “This will do that, but it also gives people a chance to get out and breathe some fresh air and take in the beauty of the Ohio River.”
The project will connect local subdivisions, he said.
“I want to make sure that if your child lives in Oak Park, they can go down and visit their friends at Island View and take the sidewalk down there to get to it,” Moore said.
He notes that several years ago, the city completed a section of Utica Pike connecting with Duffy’s Landing, saying it’s “proven to be used quite a bit.”
“A lot of people are out walking along and looking at the beauty of the river, and it gives them a safe connection,” Moore said.
The “Hike the Pike” project will be located primarily on the north side of Utica Pike, he said.
“The south side of Utica Pike created some obstacles because there are some houses very close to the road, and I didn’t want to displace anybody, and we thought this is a better connector for the subdivisions of Oak Park and Riverside to access the sidewalk without having to cross Utica Pike,” he said.
The project will not involve the relocation of utilities, Moore said.
“I do not want to move utilities — if we had to move utilities, the project would cost significantly more, and it would take quite a bit longer to get done,” he said.
Land acquisition will be required for the project, Moore said.
“When you get into land acquisition, you’re basically buying some property from the homeowners, so that could take some time,” he said. “That’s why it’s hard to give a really definite answer as to when the project will start. We’ve got to have all of that stuff wrapped up before we can put a shovel in the ground.”
Moore said the cost of “Hike the Pike” has not been determined, but the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission will use tax increment financing (TIF) to fund the project.
“It’s another quality of life project that everyone in Jeff can enjoy,” he said. “It’s not having any impact on the property taxes people pay. This is all being paid for from the stream of new revenue from all of the new businesses and all of the new growth that we’ve had in our city.”
