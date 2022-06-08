CLARK COUNTY — Devin Hillsdon-Smith is stepping down as an executive with the River Ridge Development Authority.
Hillsdon-Smith announced his decision this week in a Facebook post. He previously served as deputy director of River Ridge, and he was promoted to chief director of business development and external affairs in May.
As deputy director, he served as the contact for business development and land availability for River Ridge Commerce Center.
“I couldn’t be prouder to have served this community for the last 3+ years,” Hillsdon-Smith said in the Facebook post. “The team of economic development professionals working tirelessly to serve you are some of the most dedicated and most passionate people I have ever met in my life.”
He told the News and Tribune that there were no issues at River Ridge that led to his departure, saying it was “truly just a personal decision to try something new.”
“I don’t know what’s next for me,” Hillsdon-Smith said in his Facebook post. “I decided to hang up my boots at River Ridge simply because I’m ready for something new, despite not knowing quite what that is yet.”
He noted the growth that has occurred in River Ridge Commerce Park since he began working there in 2019, including opening a new headquarters for the development authority, adding millions of new square feet for industrial use, bringing in new employers, creating the River Ridge Railroad and growth into Charlestown.
He also mentioned that River Ridge has seen “the largest pipeline of business development prospect activity in our history and our largest land sale to date.”
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy declined to comment on Hillsdon-Smith’s departure, according to a spokesperson for the development authority.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, also a board member with the development authority, said for the past few years, Hillsdon-Smith "has clearly done an outstanding job of bringing in new business and has a wonderful record of accomplishment."
"A lot of the growth we have recently seen can be attributed to his efforts," she said. "It will be hard to see him go, but the board always wants what is best for the staff. I'm sure, knowing Devin's talents and abilities, the region and state have not seen the last of Devin and will continue to benefit."
