NEW ALBANY — A downtown New Albany boutique has expanded to offer clothing for both men and women.
Him Gentleman’s Boutique, a men’s clothing store that opened five years ago, has rebranded its New Albany location to Him & Her, and on Tuesday, the shop opened a new women’s section. The boutique is at 313 Pearl St.
The boutique is co-owned by couple Ross and Diana Wallace. To add more space to accommodate the “Her” section, they removed a wall in the store, and a room formerly used for storage is now part of the boutique. The shop now has an additional 1,600 square feet for a total of 4,600 square feet.
“Five years in the making, we’ve been hearing, ‘when are you going to do a Her,’ Diana said. “A lot of people like the style Ross curated for men when it comes to clothes. They are really good quality, brands that people recognize and know, and they wanted the same for women.”
Ross said the boutique offers “comfortable and stylish” clothes for both men and women. The introduction of the “On” brand of running shoes at Him Gentleman’s Boutique was one of the inspirations for moving to Him & Her.
“We got a lot of requests for the On running shoes, so we brought in a couple special orders for women, and we kept bringing some more in, so we kept two or three for women in stock,” Ross said. “It just kept growing and growing until it was like, ‘oh what else are you going to bring in.’”
“It really all started with a pair of shoes, which I feel like is pretty poetic for women — shoes are what brought Her to Him,” Diana said.
The shop offers “anything to make your wardrobe complete” with clothing ranging from dresses to loungewear, she said. The women’s clothing section offers premium denim in brands such as Free People, Paige and AG Jeans.
“We want to grow to be a denim destination, because I think denim is really important, especially when you have that good pair of denim that fits — it’s like worth every penny,” Diana said.
The shop also offers an “incredible” brand of athletic wear called Vuori, she said. A line of graphic T-shirts from the Daydreamer brand featuring famous musicians and bands is one of the highlights.
Him & Her is truly a team effort between Diana and Ross, who have “done everything together” over the years, she said. Diana is also the owner of Mane Alley, a salon next door to Him & Her.
“He’s helped me with all the behind-the-scenes stuff at the salon — everything here [at the boutique] I’ve helped him with behind-the-scenes, so this is the first venture where it’s more us front-facing together,” Diana said. “I feel like behind the wall, behind the curtain we were doing everything together anyway, so even five years ago when he started Him, I’ve been to every single market trip buying clothes with him.”
Diana said she is excited to see the business grow.
“My goal has always been to have really big dreams and a big vision for things, and I know this store is something that’s really unique and special,” she said. “I’m just excited to see this next step to just watch it grow and see what can happen, because I just know that’s it’s special.”
Him Gentleman’s Boutique also has a location on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, but the Her women’s section is only located at the New Albany shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.