CLARKSVILLE — Nearing the end of Black History Month, Falls of the Ohio Foundation hosted three local historians to discuss African American life and culture in regard to the Ohio River.
Members of the public gathered at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center on Wednesday night to listen to topics addressing jug music, the Underground Railroad and early Black settlements.
Michael Jones, Louisville native and music historian, discussed the history of jug music in the area along the Ohio River.
In 2014, Jones published a book on the subject, titled "Louisville Jug Music: From Earl McDonald to the National Jubilee."
It was a blues compilation from Austria called “Clifford Haynes and the Louisville Jug Bands” that got Jones started in 1991 on his path of learning about the music.
“That really got me excited, and I was like how can I like this type of music and be from Louisville and not know about a jug band, and then they were African American musicians too,” Jones said.
Jones said he spent the next 10 years answering that question of why he did not know about the musicians.
During the presentation, Jones shared clips and photos from jug bands, many of which were from Louisville. He said that there were 30 active jug bands in Louisville between 1890 and 1930.
“The genre started to die down in popularity once the Great Depression hit, and it never really picked up among African Americans because you had the Civil Rights generation come in, and the imagery surrounding jug bands wasn’t something that they embraced,” Jones said.
Jug band music did gain popularity again during the 1960s folk revival, according to Jones.
Jones said that the genre is river music and described the river as an information superhighway.
“All the major jug bands were in river towns. There was this continuum of music and culture along the river. So whatever was happening in New Orleans was happening in Memphis, Nashville and Louisville,” he said.
In Louisville, however, Jones said the jug bands were more unique as they also incorporated jazz instruments into the music.
Through his research, Jones traced jug music back to the Igbo people, a Nigerian ethnic group.
“I looked at other places where the Igbo had been enslaved and I found jug blowing,” Jones said, including in Cuba.
Another local author, Pam Peters, took time Wednesday night to discuss research from her book “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County.”
“The story of the Underground Railroad has to be examined and told on a local level as it changed from place to place, depending on the politics, religion and the geography that were in a particular area,” Peters said.
Peters described how the Ohio River represented freedom for many enslaved people, but for others that failed to cross the river, it represented slavery. With Louisville having a high concentration of Kentucky slave owners, the Ohio River Valley was an extremely dangerous place for those seeking freedom, according to Peters.
After the enactment of The Fugitive Slave Act in 1850 and Indiana's exclusion act of 1851, Peters said it became more difficult for enslaved people to reach the Ohio River to escape without assistance.
Slave owners were able to cross state lines to track enslaved people seeking freedom and police were also always looking for them, she said.
One way that those seeking freedom were able to cross the river was with the help of freed Black people working on the river. Peters said that there was a large percentage of freed Black people that had jobs on the river in New Albany and Louisville.
“They knew the river, with its various sandbars and snags and transportation times,” she said.
A “pristine” place to cross from the Kentucky side of the river was around Portland, Peters said. Crossing over, this would lead to Second Baptist Church in New Albany, previously the Town Clock Church, which was made up of anti-slavery members.
Peters closed her presentation reminding the audience of the importance of discussing this history.
“Remembering the enslaved and those who assisted them in their search for freedom, we memorialize both and give credit to their efforts,” she said.
Historian and director of the Clark County History Museum, Jeanne Burke, said that it is thought that Jeffersonville had the first and largest Underground Railroad in Indiana.
Burke explained that there were a number of Black settlements in Jeffersonville, including Guinea Bottoms, Egypt and Bucktown, among others.
