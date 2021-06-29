CLARKSVILLE — Six weeks after fire destroyed an historic cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, officials are making plans to move forward.
The site was recently cleared of debris and turned back over to Indiana DNR after an investigation into the May 20 fire. Jason Fosse, 36, is charged with a level 4 felony for arson in the case.
Only the chimney of the 1830s-era home remained Tuesday atop the hill that played the crucial role in the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
According to a letter from the Indiana DNR Division of State Parks Director Terry Coleman sent to Indiana Sen. Ron Grooms, survey rods have been driven into the foundational corners, and the state group has collected GPS waypoints, taken photos and gathered other information to prepare the site for future use.
Talks will begin soon with stakeholders and other partners on how best to proceed.
"We have an unexpected opportunity, asa result of a horrible act, to reimagine, rethink and redevelop the George Rogers Clark site," Coleman said in the letter.
