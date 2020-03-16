CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville is often thought of as a center of commerce in Southern Indiana.
Over the years, it has become home to some of the area’s largest and most popular malls, big-box retailers and restaurants. But that part of Clarksville’s identity doesn’t tell the whole story.
Nestled off Lewis and Clark Parkway is one of the town’s best kept secrets. Centered between Lewis and Clark Parkway, Hibiscus, Lynnwood and Lincoln drives sits a neighborhood called Lincoln Heights.
“It’s a fairly small, compact neighborhood,” said Greg Sekula, Southern Regional Director of Indiana Landmarks. “But it’s got a distinct character. A lot of the yards are nicely landscaped. There aren’t any sidewalks. It’s got a small, enclave type feel.”
The location of the three-block neighborhood isn’t obvious from major corridors in town. Thru traffic is nearly nonexistent, as streets dead end at all would-be access points.
Those streets are also particularly narrow, composed of the same pebble concrete that has remained intact since their inception. The homes along them first started appearing in the late 1920s, with most of the construction lasting through 1960.
All of these attributes combined give Lincoln Heights a certain charm — a blast from the past juxtaposed with the commercial sprawl surrounding it. Because of its unique nature, the neighborhood was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The process to garner that recognition began a couple of years ago, when Indiana Landmarks and the Town of Clarksville’s Historic Preservation Commission partnered to fund the initiative. Lincoln Heights is now the the first residential historic district in Clarksville.
“The designation is primarily honorific,” Sekula said. “It recognizes the important role the neighborhood played in the history of Clarksville, and its architectural significance.”
According to Sekula, early builders were inspired by a variety of styles, as the neighborhood was developed at the height of architectural Eclecticism in the United States. Characteristics of Spanish Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival and English cottages can be found meshed together in the designs.
All of those influences, Sekula noted, were prominent in architecture through the 1940s, when a bulk of the neighborhood was constructed. Among the early residents were prominent business leaders in the area.
“It’s kind of what I’d call the first suburban development around Clarksville, after the area around the Colgate-Palmolive plant,” Sekula said. “It was one of the more upper-middle class, exclusive neighborhoods.”
While well-off financially, not all of those who lived in Lincoln Heights in its early days were well-liked by neighbors. Such was the case for the former occupant of a Lincoln Heights home now owned by Amy and John Ramsey.
Like many in the neighborhood, the Ramsey’s home has its own flair. One of its most prominent features is the turret that rises above the facade of the house.
That feature, along with the reputation of the woman who once lived there years ago, earned the home a nickname long ago — the Witch’s Castle.
“Supposedly, the original owner was a woman who was not a very nice person,” Amy said. “They always nicknamed her ‘the witch,’ so it became the Witch’s Castle way back then.”
It’s Sekula’s hope that more communities in the area will seek out National Register designation. There are many others that he believes to be deserving of such a status.
Earning the recognition often leads to positive effects for the communities, Sekula added.
“It builds pride in the neighborhood,” he said. “We have studies that show those designations can have a positive, stabilizing effect on neighborhoods. People like the idea of living in a historic district. It can be a very important community revitalization tool.”
