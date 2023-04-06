One of just seven buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright remaining in Indiana has undergone a $2 million restoration.
Samara, named for the winged seed produced by the site’s evergreen trees, was completed in 1956 toward the end of Wright’s career. He designed it for Purdue University professor Dr. John Christian and his wife, Catherine.
The 2,200-square-foot home features abstract versions of the winged seed it's named for and more than 40 of Wright’s architectural innovations, a rare comprehensive example of the uniquely American brand of architecture that he called “Usonian.” Located in West Lafayette, it became a National Historic Landmark in 2015
Both Indiana Landmarks, the statewide historic preservation organization, and the John E. Christian Family Memorial Trust have worked to preserve the property. Samara reopened this week, and tickets for tours went on sale March 20.
Indiana Landmarks —on its website at https://www.indianalandmarks.org/ — provides the background of how this landmark came to be:
"The story of Samara is one of a young couple aspiring to a dream home designed by one of America’s most famous architects. Today, tucked into a quiet neighborhood in West Lafayette, that home is an exceptional example of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian houses, which the architect defined as a sensible, modest, uniquely American dwellings.
"In 1950, Dr. John and Catherine Christian reached out to Frank Lloyd Wright, who took their commission on the condition that the couple would fully implement his design, inside and out, even if it took years. During a visit to Taliesin, Catherine gave the famous architect a 28-page booklet, “What We Need for How We Live,” detailing the couple’s space needs and how they would use each room — from family gatherings to hosting faculty and students from nearby Purdue University, where Dr. Christian was a Bionucleonics professor.
"The Christians worked with Wright over a period of five years (1951-1956) to develop detailed design and construction plans — from landscape and exterior details to specific interior furnishings including china, bed linens, and even the toilet paper holder."
Today, Indiana Landmarks co-stewards Samara with the John E. Christian Family Memorial Trust. In 2022, Indiana Landmarks launched a comprehensive restoration project to address structural issues and update aging environmental systems to protect the home’s extensive collection of Wright-designed furnishings. The $1.6 million project is funded by a $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service, the John E. Christian Family Memorial Trust, Inc., and private donations.
For additional details, go to samara-house.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.