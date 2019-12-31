NEW ALBANY — A New Year's tradition is being revisited, thanks to a historic document on display at The Carnegie Center for Art & History.
The New Albany history museum's collection includes a poem from Jan. 1, 1842, addressed to the patrons of the New Albany Gazette. The New Year's poem was printed on silk and adorned with intricate flourishes, and it contains a reflections upon memory, death and the "requiem of the parting year." The writer of the poem is not identified.
Carnegie Director Eileen Yanoviak said she found the poem as she was looking up New Year's-related items in the center's collection for a social media post. The document was donated by Eugene H. Conner in 2006, and she had not seen the poem until this week. After finding the poem, she conducted some research into its history, which might be featured in an upcoming blog post through the Floyd County Library website.
The poem is an example of a "carriers' address," a common New Year's tradition throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. The addresses would be handed out to subscribers by newspaper deliverers, and in return, the carriers would receive a tip in recognition of their labor throughout the year, according to Yanoviak.
"I love that it’s a poem, and that for a popular audience, they were distributing a poem," she said. "I’m often taken aback by the fact that newspapers printed poems all the time, historically. I love how that’s the way they communicated with them, not through images, not through a story or even a declaration, but through a poem, which is so poetic, for lack of a better word."
Like the New Albany Gazette address, the poems were typically printed on a single sheet, but this one is notable for its use of silk instead of paper, she said. According to the New York Historical Society, these poems were usually unsigned, and they might have been written by local poets or those working at a print shop.
Yanoviak said showcasing documents such as the New Year's carriers' address provides exposure to the museum's extensive collection, and she enjoys going down "a rabbit hole" as she looks into the history of the objects.
"The great thing is to have the excuse to do a little bit of digging," Yanoviak said. "We look in the collection, and we say, is there anything that relates to New Year's, and it's a great way to discover new stuff that I did not realize was in the collection, because we have about 5,000 objects. A lot of people don't know that, so it gives us the opportunity to pull something back up."
Over the next year, the Carnegie intends to create greater access to its collection, both digitally and in its galleries. The staff aims to make the museum's database of objects available on its website, Yanoviak said. The museum's Sally Newkirk Gallery will feature historical exhibits of the materials collected over the years, including the "lost stories" told by the objects. The vast collection includes objects such as paintings, books and newspapers related to Floyd County and Southern Indiana.
"We are charged with caring for these objects in perpetuity, so let's use them and give people access to them," she said. "Eventually, as people know more about what we have here, they'll probably want to see more of them, so we'll have to have a system of being able to request to see objects. We'll make it work, somehow."
As she was searching for New Year's-related items in the collection, the carriers' address quickly sparked Yanoviak's interest, since it shows "how people were thinking, what they were interested in reading, the business and economy side of the newspapers [and] how newspapers felt about their patrons."
As she read through the poem, Yanoviak noted the intensity of the writing and the solemn subject matter. The poem acts as a tribute to those who died in the previous year, and in one section of the poem, it refers to the death of President William Henry Harrison in the previous year, saying "Harrison lay with the silent dead,/Ev'n in the hour when he had won his goal/For which his hand had toiled." The president died from illness in April 1841, only 31 days after taking office.
Yanoviak appreciated the poem's lines related to memory, including lines such as "the spectre Memory/Stands by each silent hearth, and gathers up/The ashes of the Past and weeps above/The beautiful and sunny days that are/Returnless."
"I think, for me, what I am as a historian is like a carrier of memory and interpreter of memory, so I love the parts in here that talk about the aspects of memory," she said. "It's pretty beautiful just to say that as the bearers of memory, it incorporates the past and moves it into the present."
