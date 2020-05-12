SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new book has put a spotlight on a handful of historic buildings in Clark and Floyd counties.
Indiana Landmarks’ Rescued & Restored publication showcases dozens of the most awe-inspiring Hoosier structures from years past. The book lists centuries-old bridges, homes and entertainment venues from around the state that were saved from disrepair, with the organization playing a role in each of the processes.
“This book is a new endeavor,” said Indiana Landmarks Southern Regional Director Greg Sekula. “It was meant to celebrate and highlight some of the many projects Indiana Landmarks has been involved with over the years in communities. This was an opportunity to celebrate that and make people aware of the communities we have had a presence in.”
Each corner of the state is seen in some fashion in the book, with four area sites featured throughout its pages. One is in Jeffersonville, with three others in New Albany.
The latter’s prominent representation was credited to the rich history of the city. While many communities have seen remnants of their past demolished and replaced over the decades, Sekula — who calls New Albany home — said the city has been able to hold on to much of its unique character.
“New Albany is blessed with a tremendous number of historic resources,” he said. “It’s been fortunate. Though we’ve had some significant losses, we still retain a great deal of historic fabric, so there’s a lot to work with here.”
CARDINAL
RITTER HOUSE
In 1892, a man who would have great influence over the future of the Roman Catholic Church was born in a two-story home at the corner of East 13th and Oak streets in New Albany.
Cardinal Joseph Ritter’s boyhood home was one of Sekula’s first projects with Indiana Landmarks. Ritter, who died in 1967, spent his years as a clergyman fighting for social change.
“He was probably one of the most influential Roman Catholic figures in the United States in the 20th century,” Sekula said. “He desegregated schools in Indianapolis and St. Louis as archbishop. It was an extreme honor to have someone in that come from Indiana. Not only did he desegregate schools, but he was also a voice for social justice.”
Ritter eventually rose through the ranks, making an upward trajectory from bishop, to archbishop, to cardinal. Long after his death, the home became a major eyesore.
Indiana Landmarks was notified of an impending demolition in 2001. Swift action kept the home from being torn down, with several other organizations having a hand in the rescue.
The $1.5-million project was finished in the mid-2000s, and ultimately helped shape the community, Sekula noted.
“That building was in very, very rough condition,” he said. “It had been used as an apartment house. A neighboring building had caught fire and scorched part of the house. You had numerous bathrooms and kitchens, all in very poor condition. It was very difficult to even get a sense of the original interior layout of the building... That to me has been one of the most rewarding projects as a Catholic. It’s been a stabilizing influence in the uptown district.”
KUNZ HARTMAN HOUSE
Another New Albany structure’s near-demise came much closer to present times.
Standing tall on State Street before one enters downtown is the hard-to-miss Kunz Hartman House. Completed in 1899, the home was occupied by a prosperous German mill owner in its early life.
It’s probably best known to current Hoosiers as a former funeral home, having served that purpose from the 1970s to 2009. After switching hands a few times, a fire nearly ruined the structure in 2017.
“I had a prophetic thing I told [a colleague] that we were going to play a role in this at some time,” Sekula said. “That came true when the owners were going to consider demolishing the building. We had to do some intensive negotiations.”
A meticulous 20-month rebuilding process was able to restore the building to its former glory. Its bright colors and spire are sure to catch the eyes of passersby.
The home eventually became the new office for Indiana Landmarks, with the dedication taking place in May 2019.
WEINMANN BUILDING
Not too far from the Ritter House is another building that could have easily become a vacant lot had it not been for intervention.
The Weinmann Building was first erected in 1858, falling into disarray over the years. Repainted walls had faded, windows had broken and walls had collapsed.
According to the Indiana Landmarks book, many considered the building a lost cause.
“A portion of the building had collapsed after a spring storm in 2011,” Sekula said. “The owner of the building had already secured a demolition permit to tear down the building. We were able to successfully at the 11th hour negotiate a purchase of the building. It was so close to demolition that the owners had already been sawing up to remove the railings. You can still see the marks where that’s been filled in.”
But Sekula said the team recognized the value of a mixed-use building from the mid-19th century, with it once housing apartments and stores under the same roof. It now serves a similar purpose, with an art gallery on the first floor and living quarters above.
“With the uptown revelation efforts, we felt that this building needed to stay there,” he said. “We didn’t need a vacant corner.”
GRISAMORE HOUSE
Jeffersonville’s lone entry fits so seamlessly into the city’s downtown that one may not even recognize that it, like the others listed in the book, was once nearly lost entirely.
The Federal and Greek Revival “double house” has a stately appearance, just steps away from the entrance to the Big Four Station Bridge. It was first commissioned in 1837, using striking columns to support the balconies of its facade.
The building has long received historic recognition, with the first documented instance coming in 1934. All was nearly destroyed in a 1981 blaze.
“The building was fire damaged,” Sekula said. “The west side of the building was nearly destroyed and had to be rebuilt. Two local preservationists recognized the importance of this building. They led the effort to save it as part of the JeffClark Preservation group.”
Indiana Landmarks eventually entered the picture to provide support. The group sold the house in 2005, with it then moving its office to the Willey-Allhands, which was transported to the empty lot next door.
