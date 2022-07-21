CHARLESTOWN — Everyone has heard of Christmas in July, but how many actually celebrate it?
Monday evening at the Charlestown Library, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society met to attend a patriotic Christmas celebration. Because the group had to cancel their original holiday program during the holiday season due to COVID, they decided to have their event just a few weeks after July 4.
The library’s meeting room showcased a variety of Christmas decorations, and holiday music was lightly played in the background while attendees visited and chatted with each other before the program. Light refreshments were served at the end of the event.
Shortly after the meeting was called to order, and the business portion was concluded, the themed program began. Chuck Lewis, a board member of the Clark County Museum and historian, provided a historical perspective to the eager audience who came to the event to learn more about the much-beloved holiday.
The program consisted of two parts. The first portion included a history lesson about Christmas trees and Christmas decorations, accompanied with slides. For the second portion, participants walked around the room and looked at the various ornaments, all of which tell stories from the past. Lewis gave a brief history of each ornament on display and talked a little about the time period during which they were produced.
Christmas trees had already been popular in Germany for a few centuries, and German settlers who came to our country during the 1830s brought the tradition with them. The first Christmas trees Americans displayed were cedar trees, which they decorated with candles and fruit. Fruit was a valuable commodity back then, as it was not readily available; children enjoyed having it as a special treat. Christmas trees were a lot smaller during those days and were usually placed on tables, where they could be easily viewed.
During the Cold War and the scientific revolution in the 1950s, aluminum Christmas trees became popular. One drawback to those types of trees was they could not have electric lights placed on them, so color wheels were placed nearby the trees to give them a glow. By the time the mid-‘60s rolled around, real trees became popular again.
F.W. Wollworth made a deal with a German businessman and started the production of glass-blown, round ornaments, which were imported to the United States during the early twentieth century. Also, General Electric manufactured the first electric Christmas tree lights during the early 1910s.
Ornaments made during World War II were mostly clear, glass-blown ornaments. Ones that had stripes or patterns were carefully and intricately decorated by hand.
A company by the name of Shiny Brite partnered with the Corning company. The latter of the two had machines that could mass produce lights, which were covered with silver nitrate to give them a shiny look. Prices were affordable and did not put a strain on the average consumer’s wallet.
Mica-decorated bulbs first came out in the 1950s and are still used today. When aluminum trees were popular during the 1950s and 1960s, a company called Jewel Brite started manufacturing plastic ornaments, which were a lot cheaper to produce. Because of that, Shiny Brite went out of business in 1962, but the company was purchased under another name in the ‘90s, when glass ornaments became popular again.
While everyone knows trees decorated with ornaments symbolize Christmas, Santa Claus is another big part of the holiday. For many years, people have described who he is and what he looks like. He was popularized in our country by Thomas Clement Moore, who is credited for writing the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Artist Thomas Nast and the Coca-Cola company also had different ideas about his appearance and represent him how they perceive him to be.
“Christmas decorations are a window into our culture and our lives. Since we’re historians, we can track the progress of our country through Christmas," said group member Kathy Copas.
