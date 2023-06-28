NEW ALBANY -- The guest speaker for Tuesday's Floyd County Historical Society meeting was former judge for the Floyd County Superior Court, Glenn Hancock, and he talked about the automotive industry in New Albany during the last 100 years, focusing on post-Depression auto dealers.
Hancock said though he is not an official historian, he has put together similar presentations about local businesses in the past.
“A while back, I was contacted by Curtis Peters about putting together a presentation for The Floyd County Historical Society, so I began my research shortly after," he said.
Hancock also mentioned how the Indiana Room at the Floyd County Public Library was instrumental in his research.
Hancock then talked about the process he undertook in gathering his research. He even brought some of his handwritten notes and documents and pictures he had photocopied while preparing for his presentation.
Automotive history in New Albany extends all the way back to the early 20th Century. In 1910, the first automotive manufacturing company in New Albany was founded, the American Automobile Manufacturing Company. That company went bankrupt two years later and went through a series of purchasers and name changes until it completely dissolved. Hancock then briefly mentioned the Hercules Motor Car Company was one of the manufacturing company’s short-lived names.
After he briefly covered his research process, the speaker talked about various car brands, such as Chevrolet, Ford, Buick, Pontiac, etc. For each dealership he mentioned, he gave the physical location of the business.
Hancock began talking about his findings for the local Chevrolet dealerships. “As far as I know, there were only two Chevrolet dealerships in New Albany. The second was called New Albany Chevrolet Dealership.”
“Pontiac was a substantial brand of New Albany. Rambler also had a big presence here,” Hancock continued after he mentioned some car dealerships that had undergone some changes after the economic crash of 2008.
For the most part, foreign-brand vehicles were not sold in New Albany. One exception was the German-produced Opel, which were sold at Buick dealerships in the area during the 1960s.
After the main part of the presentation was over, Hancock opened up the floor for questions and discussion. Many participants eagerly shared their stories about the automotive industry and car sales in New Albany.
Someone had mentioned Studebakers, which were an Indiana car, and Hancock talked briefly about the research he was able to gather for those vehicles. Studebaker was established by Clement and John Studebaker in South Bend, Indiana in 1852, back when they produced wagons. The company manufactured their first automobile in 1902, and they continued to do so until the company went defunct fifty-seven years ago.
Another person had an amusing anecdote about an early vehicle purchaser who went to buy a vehicle for a friend. He reported the man who had purchased the car told the dealer cars were just a fad that wouldn’t last.
As the automotive industry continues to change, it’s important to know about the history of dealerships’ local businesses and how they were affected by economic and environmental factors.
