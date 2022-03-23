NEW ALBANY — Sports are a staple in Indiana and only add to the state’s rich history, particularly basketball. Those rooting for Indiana University or another favorite basketball team are caught up in the excitement of the games, wondering who will make it to the Final Four.
Tuesday evening in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium at the Floyd County Public Library, the Floyd County Historical Society held a program about athletics at the Indiana University Southeast campus. The guest speaker, Joe Glover, gave the audience a lecture about the last 50 years of the university’s athletics in Southern Indiana — a fitting topic to discuss in the midst of March Madness.
Not only did Glover, the interim vice chancellor of advancement, alumni and external affairs at IUS, talk about basketball, but he mentioned other types of sports which the university offers: men’s baseball, men’s tennis, women’s softball, women’s tennis, and women’s volleyball. Their cheerleaders and pep band cheer on and lift the spirits of each team as they play. Other sports they included in the past were golf, cross country, soccer, and wrestling.
“There aren’t many known records for wrestling, and the university is trying to bring back golf and cross country,” Glover said when talking about those sports, in which people are still interested.
Decades ago, IUS was located in Jeffersonville, and the teams held all their home games at the Nachland Fieldhouse. All that changed in 1971, when the IUS campus made its move to New Albany. Despite many protests during the time of transition, people got used to the school’s new location.
One of the pioneers who was paramount to the development in the school’s athletic department was Jim Morris, who served as the athletic director and the men’s basketball coach from 1975 to 1999. Earlier this year, Morris was honored with a photo banner hung on the wall of the gymnasium and a lighted score sign with a replica of his signature.
Since IUS moved to New Albany, the athletics department has seen a lot of change, which has helped the school establish themselves in the local community. Everything from choosing a mascot to keeping up with athlete alumni members is an important part of the school’s athletic department’s history and its future.
The school’s current mascot, the Grenadiers, was selected to replace their previous mascot, the Cougars. The other three mascot names on the ballot included: the River Rats, the Streamers, and the Copperheads. Grenadiers were soldiers who were specially trained to throw hand grenades during battle. One of the reasons why the school decided on the grenadier was because those soldiers proved themselves to be brave and strong, not afraid to go into battle. In 2008, the brave soldier was given a name, Gus Grenadier, and the school purchased an official mascot.
Since 2008, IUS has offered on-campus housing for out-of-state residents. “This has allowed us to grow. It is a sense of safety rather than living in a local apartment,” Glover stated when he brought up the aspect of parents’ peace of mind regarding their children.
Nearly a quarter into the 21st Century, internet usage has expanded, and apps and streaming services provide us with a new way of accessing news, sports, and entertainment. IUS’s official website for their athletics division is http://www.iusathletics.com/.
All their games, with the exception of both the men’s and women’s tennis, are streamed in HD online. Online competitive gaming, also known as esports, is also becoming increasingly popular all over the world, and universities are no exception. Esports work much in the same way of sports in which teams compete against other teams online using video games for a particular sport.
During the presentation, Glover who has also served as IUS' athletic director, listed the names of previous sports coaches and told the audience about some major feats IUS athletes have achieved during the last decade, such as being semi-finalists in the 2013 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament and playing in the NAIA Men’s Baseball World Series in 2021.
